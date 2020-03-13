ELKTON — Contingent several stipulations, the Elkton Planning Commission approved the Southfields concept site plan — the big agenda item that brought the meeting to capacity, with standing room only for attendees.
In the crowded Elkton Municipal Building meeting room on Monday, residents awaited their chance to speak out in favor or against the Southfields concept plan.
“Obviously, this is a very important project to everyone in this room, everyone in the county, and probably everyone in the tri-state area. We have heard conversation, pro/con, for multiple aspects. With the engineering comments we have from [Planning Director Jeanne Minner] as well as KCI, we have come to a conclusion…”
After a brief five-minute recess, and another quick closed session, the Planning Commission presented its answer. The plan was approved under the following stipulations:
All standards for road improvements or variances shall be approved by the Department of Public Works and the mayor and commissioners.Concerns from Elkton Planning Department regarding wetlands be addressed. Human and environmental health assessments must be complete and submitted before preliminary submission. Deed restrictions will be attached to the sports complex.Include a shared parking agreement with commercial spaces to accommodate possible overflow from the sportsplex. Remove “Perryville” for “Elkton” within the plan.Remove any Chesapeake Bay critical areas from all contract purchased plats. Prior to the preliminary submission, all outstanding comments from the town of Elkton, KCI, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Maryland State Highway Administration and the Singerly Fire Co. must be addressed. All modifications submitted are “OK,” read Ed Ginder, Planning Commission vice chair, from the motion formed in closed session.
Once these conditions are achieved, the next step will be submitting preliminary plans (more detailed) on the phases of the Southfields development.
The modifications
In the order that was presented to the commission by Sean Davis of Morris & Ritchie Associates, representing Stonewall Development, the first modification to standards is the parking requirements needed.
For parcels C and D — which makes up one housing portion of Southfields to the left of Route 213 — the team is asking to take down the senior housing parking rate to 1.5 space per unit as an average of the town’s ordinance. The text, Article XVII Section 2, requires that one-bedroom apartments receive two spaces, two bedrooms received 2.5 spots and 3+ bedrooms get three spaces.
For the sports complex, the town zoning code requires one space per every two employees and one space per 100 square feet gross floor area. Davis asks that this be changed to 36 spaces for each sports field/court.
In the industrial area, it is required that per every 800 square feet, one space must be available. The presented concept plan would bring that down to .35 space per 1,000 square feet.
The plan also calls for slimming roadways in order to slow traffic through the area.
Other modifications include downsizing the road frontage from 40 feet to 30 feet in order to accommodate more lots; decrease the yard setback from 40 feet to 25 feet in order to allow homeowners more freedom on their property; raise the building height for single-family detached and townhomes from 35 feet to 40 feet and from 40 feet to 60 feet for multi-family housing; increasing the lot coverage for multi-family housing from 65 percent to 75 percent; altering the townhome driveway width to avoid full asphalt coverage in the front yards to 17 feet by 200 feet to allow for some landscaping.
Commission comments
Director Minner’s office released a report to the developers earlier this month detailing the areas of concern or question regarding Southfields. This report detailed upwards of 25 items for consideration following the Feb. 11 submission of the concept plan. At the time of its release, March 3, Minner had not received the necessary studies for full consideration — the environmental study has been turned in Monday night and the Planning Department was still reviewing the traffic study.
“Quite frankly I am a little bit surprised,” said member Rick Keane, who had several questions after Davis presentation. “I would expect that this list, coming from an engineering firm, would be a lot shorter. Maybe the time required in order to satisfy these hasn’t been spent and that you folks almost rely on people like [Minner] and KCI to point out things that should be done— and I am a little disappointed in that.”
To that Davis attempted to clarify reasoning behind the concept-plan step of this process, replying that most of the committees questions would be addressed during the engineering — i.e. preliminary — phase.
“This maybe the largest project that has ever happened in the town of Elkton,” Davis said.
“I don’t think there is a maybe to it,” Chairman David Wiseman light-heartedly interjected.
“We’re involved in these types of projects regularly in a variety of jurisdictions and we’re at concept plan… we’re still trying to get the big picture down,” Davis said listing stormwater management and specimen trees as specifics yet to be fully strategized.
“We’re caught between this is a concept and this is engineering.”
Though, Davis made an attempt to ease the commission.
“If during the detail, we need to make changes.. then we’re coming back to you,” he said.
Of the other comments made by Keane and members included concern over the treatment of wetlands and what remedial action may need to take place in order to satisfy state regulations for developing on or near such areas.
The commission and planning director were also concerned with including the sports complex in the development’s requirement for open space; they also had issue with it being privately owned. In order to not lose common open space — or the commissions approval — Stonewall Capital’s Ray Jackson was quick to respond the the question of deeding the land of the sports complex. This will be done so that no private matter (sale, closure, etc.) would impact the 273 acres in Southfields dedicated to common open space.
Though Davis and the commission disagreed on whether the complex fits the requirement for recreational space, particularly its availability to the community. Keane worries the private-owned facility would be host to ongoing tournaments and games prohibiting public use.
“I just think we may have a disagreement,” Davis said. “I think that sports complex will be usable by the residents, and if we look at the benefits of the PUD overall, I think meet the spirit and intent of the recreation area.”
The planned-used development, or PUD, rules states that common open space shall comprise no less than 25 percent of the gross acreage; .02 acres allotted per dwelling to be designated as parks and recreational areas; and that parks and recreational areas shall comprise no less than 30 percent of the total common open space. This would mean that 144 acres of Southfields be used for this designation; Southfields plans for 243.
Another letter, from the Singerly Fire Co., feels a bit like warning of “doomsday,” according to member Will Muller (who had to leave the meeting early for an emergency).
The letter states: “The development of Southfields project will continue to burden an already overburden system.”
To that Muller agreed, though stating that this is “the reality of our county, not because of Southfields, but in general… the county in itself will have to subsidize what’s occurring, regardless of if Southfields comes or not.”
Davis assured the commission that the development is a phased-in project and won’t have strenuous impacts as the county and neighborhood will grow.
“We will work with them to make sure they are comfortable with their response times, we have to prove that in the preliminary plan,” he said, adding that turning radii for emergency services must also be finalized.
“We sure as heck don’t want to develop a community where they’re not going to have adequate response times.”
Public comments
Thirteen residents spoke either in favor or against the approval of the Southfields concept plan. Whichever “side” was taken, generally, the sentiment remained: Southfields presents either a burden to public and environmental health or it the town of Elkton will be a major benefactor to the opportunities it presents — among other comments. There were arguments, tears and shouts of dismay of those genuinely concerned with the future of Elkton — come Southfields or not.
John Guns, Enfield Road, drives diesel trucks for a living. During questioning on the impacts of truck to public health, Davis was met with audible scoffs and an “oh my God” from the audience. Keane expressed concern about the hundreds of trucks driving through the area, and referred Davis to an EPA human risk assessment.
”I don’t know what else I can say other than if it’s reduced it for one truck, it’s reduced it for 400 trucks,” Davis said. “I am sorry we just disagree.”
Davis told the commission that he has already presented to the Board of Appeals the EPA standards, and the decreased threat of diesel emissions. Guns agreed that sulfur within diesel may prove less impactful now, as opposed to decades ago, but the health threat “is still there … the emissions are emissions. They’re still there.”
Shortly after Guns spoke, John Kampus of Sideline Properties spoke in favor of the project — particularly the sports complex.
“I personally believe that this sports complex will literally, literally put Cecil County on the map. We are so far behind,” Kampus said, detailing the county’s struggle to compete with area facilities.
A sportsman himself, Kampus believes this facility will provide a major impact in the community, particularly with keeping children from partaking in nefarious activities and “keeping the youth focused” and motivated.
“I hear individuals who have made a career in the diesel industry, raised a family, build homes, sent kids to college and soon will be retiring and now all of a sudden it’s bad,” he said in response to fellow residents. “This project is instrumental to the county.”
John Connelly, of Sarah Drive in Elkton, presented to the council his concerns about public and environmental health. He also suggested that the traffic study — which he managed to get a hold of, unlike the commission — was not done under the most accurate circumstances. The traffic study was done near the end of August and in September, Connelly argues this does not account for students and tourists over the summer. He would also like to see a light put at the Route 213 and Frenchtown intersection.
Julie Widdoes, of Longview Drive, spoke in favor of the development — again with emphasis on the sports complex. She said that “a little common sense goes a long way” listing “jacked up” hotel taxes and the economic benefit that would follow regional use of the sports fields. Similarly, Becky Cranmer of C3ntral Tavern enjoys a bustling dining room anytime Cecil College hosts soccer events. Cranmer looks forward to the day she can sponsor local teams.
”If we don’t grow, we will be just like Route 40,” said the small business owner, “standing still doesn’t make sense.”
Passing around photos to Elkton officials, Rose Brown was attempting to provide better visual to the land Southfields will develop.
”Did you ever wonder why nothing was put in that empty space? It’s full of water!” Brown exclaimed.
Other business
The commission also approved the Housing Authority’s (represented by McCrone, Inc.) request designating 150 E. Main St. as a condominium regime plat. This will not displace current residents, but rather move tenants per floor to another level in order to renovate the building.
A McConnell Development (represented by Frederick Ward Associates) preliminary site plan for a warehouse on Konica Drive was also move forward by the members.
