A decade-long debate over building a new park across from the Newark Reservoir continued Monday night, when residents on both sides of the issue packed into council chambers to voice their opinions.
Supporters said the park would bring needed amenities to the area, especially for the Parks and Recreation Department’s sports leagues. Opponents, mostly from the neighborhoods off Old Paper Mill Road, argued the park will bring unwanted traffic, noise and light pollution.
Councilman Travis McDermott, who represents the area, said the feedback he has received from residents is evenly split.
“It’s a difficult balance to try and work through,” McDermott said.
Old Paper Mill Park is proposed for a 14-acre site on Old Paper Mill Road, across from the reservoir. It would be funded by $1.4 million from the city’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act.
Plans call for a multipurpose field for soccer and other sports, six lighted pickleball courts, two sand volleyball courts, a pavilion, a climbing structure for kids, picnic tables and a crosswalk leading to the reservoir.
Nearly half the park is in the floodplain and will be kept as a meadow and wooded area, though there will be a mowed-grass trail that provides access to White Clay Creek. Another acre is designated by the state as an historic preservation area due to a possible Native American archeological site and must be fenced in and left undisturbed.
Also planned is a 103-space parking lot. The lot will accommodate users of Old Paper Mill Park and serve as overflow parking for the Newark Reservoir and Preston’s Playground, which are popular destinations. The reservoir lot often fills up during peak times, causing cars to park along the side of Old Paper Mill Road.
Park will bring new amenities to Newark
Parks and Recreation Director Joe Spadafino said his department tried to focus on amenities not available in other city parks.
For instance, the pickleball courts will be the first ones in Newark. Pickleball – which is played with a paddle and a wiffle ball and is described as a combination of tennis, badminton and ping-pong – is considered the fastest growing sport in the country.
Spadafino said he has received numerous requests for pickleball courts from residents. He has seen a similar demand for sand volleyball courts.
Spadafino said the city plans to move its youth soccer league and adult volleyball league games to Old Paper Mill Park to take advantage of the additional parking. Those games are currently held at other sites where the parking is inadequate.
He also envisions holding outdoor concerts and other community events at the park, noting that the pavilion will be able to double as a stage.
Plans for Old Paper Mill Park have been in the works since 2011, when the city developed a three-phase plan that also included turning the former Curtis Paper Mill site into a park and building a bicycle bridge over White Clay Creek. Curtis Mill Park and the bike bridge are both complete, but Old Paper Mill Park was delayed several times due to lack of funding.
The ARPA funds, part of the federal pandemic recovery program, gave Newark an opportunity to revisit the plan.
Neighbors divided over need for park
Most of the opposition to the park came from residents of Ridgewood Glen, Nonantum Mills and other nearby communities. Several noted that Old Paper Mill Road is their only way in and out of their neighborhood and worried that the park would increase traffic.
“You have a small old country road that was built when you probably had 20 houses down that road. Now you have 400 households down there,” Ridgewood Glen resident Chris Scherf said, adding that he’s been trapped in his neighborhood before due to a traffic crash or downed power lines.
Jill Jablonski, of Nonantum Mills, agreed.
“Any increased traffic is really going to be a burden to us residents,” she said.
David Smallwood, of Ridgewood Glen, said he is a big fan of Newark’s parks but doesn’t see the need for another one so close to the reservoir and Preston’s Playground. He advocated for keeping the land as open space.
“We don’t have much open space,” he said. “If we have one last piece of open space, I’d rather just hang on to it as long as I could.”
Other residents expressed concern about noise from the pickleball courts and asked for better bike lanes through the area.
Spadafino said the road currently sees an average of 875 cars per day, and no significant increase in expected due to the park. The initial design for the park included two entrances to the park, but one was removed to reduce the number of places cars would be turning, he added.
The pickleball courts will include special fencing designed to reduce noise, he said.
Other residents expressed support for the park.
“I’ve been a proponent of this park for a longtime,” Ridgewood Glen resident Tom Webster said.
John Kenny, of French Creek Racing, said his organization uses the reservoir for swimming events and added that additional parking would be a benefit to the area.
“I think this is a really nice plan to incorporate an additional 100 spots there because I think it really is necessary,” he said.
Majority of city council signals support for park
City council did not take a formal vote Monday night, but a majority of council members signaled support for the park.
“Being a parent of two boys who play sports, there’s a massive need for places to go to play every sport,” Councilman Jason Lawhorn said. “To take advantage of opportunities like this is really beneficial to the community, especially children.”
Councilwoman Corinth Ford agreed.
“We want to make Newark a family-friendly community,” Ford said. “We want it to be a place where families come to live and remain here over the years.”
Councilman Jay Bancroft said he wholeheartedly supports the plan.
“It’s a long-planned park. It would be crazy to get cold feet about it now,” Bancroft said.
Mayor Stu Markham said he first advocated for the park because there were not many parks in the northern part of Newark.
“I didn’t think we’d be still talking about this 12 years later,” Markham said.
However, Councilman John Suchanec said that because Newark already has so many parks, building another one shouldn’t be a priority.
“We turned a lot of knobs in order to balance the budget this year. I’d like to see how that plays out for the rest of the year before we commit this money,” Suchanec said. “I just don’t see the pressing need for this park.”
McDermott said he strongly opposes adding lights to the pickleball courts to keep them open past dusk but he remains undecided on the park as a whole.
Spadafino said his department and an engineering consultant will continue to refine the plans and attempt to incorporate the public feedback. Council will vote on the final design this summer, and construction could begin in late 2023 or early 2024.
