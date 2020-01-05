CHESAPEAKE CITY — A Friday night fire that remains under investigation by the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal resulted in the loss of family pets at a River Road home.
According to officials, it was homeowner William Grimes that discovered the fire around 7:17 Friday night, which brought 25 members of the Chesapeake City Volunteer Fire Company to the scene.
The house sustained $100,000 damage along with the loss of a dog and two cats.
Investigators have determined the fire began in an attic space of the single story house but the exact cause has not been determined.
