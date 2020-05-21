Pete Reich resigns from PV board of commissioners

PERRYVILLE — Mayor Robert Ashby said Tuesday night he did not want to accept Commissioner Everett “Pete” Reich’s resignation.
However Reich, who was re-elected in 2019, told Ashby last week he felt his health was getting in the way of serving the town as an elected official.
“He said he missed three meetings,” Ashby told the rest of the board during the virtual town work session. The mayor talked to Reich about the decision, pointing out all the good work he had done for the town. Ultimately, however, he accepted the resignation.
Commissioner Robert Taylor called Reich “a selfless individual” and thanked him for his service.
“He will be missed,” added Commissioner Tim Snelling. “I wish him well.”
Ashby then turned his attention to naming a successor and said the reasonable choice would be the third runner-up in last week’s town election; Christina Aldridge.
Taylor, who bested Aldridge by a few votes, favored that idea.
“It is the most just decision. But for five votes she’d be sitting here instead of me,” Taylor said.
Commissioner Michelle Linkey also agreed.
“Taking the third runner up seems to make the most sense,” Linkey said, calling it “seamless.”
Snelling led the field of four candidates in the election to fill two seats with 158 votes. Taylor received 82 to Aldridge’s 77 votes.
“It’s the right thing to do,” Snelling said.
Ashby called on Aldridge, who was also attending the virtual meeting, and asked if she would accept the nomination.
“I would be honored,” Aldridge said.
The nomination would be voted on at the June 2 town meeting.
Also at the work session, Charlene Notarcola, Cecil County Clerk of the Court, was on hand to swear Snelling and Taylor into office. Taylor won re-election while Snelling, appointed last August to finish Ray Ryan’s term, won his first election. Taylor told Snelling to take his oath first.
“You go first alphabetically but you also got the most votes,” Taylor said.
In a statement after the swearing-in was complete, Snelling thanked all the voters who, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, came to the polls to vote in person. He also gave credit to town staff who made the election safe with the construction of barriers for social distancing.
“I want to thank the election board who had to endure a long day in masks and did an excellent job,” Snelling said.
Snelling also wanted to call attention to the late Alan Fox, a former Perryville town commissioner and author of a book about the town. He vowed to continue his friend’s efforts to celebrate and remember the town’s history but also move Perryville forward.
Ashby kept Taylor as the board representative to Water and Wastewater and held Linkey’s assignments to Department of Public Works and Parks and Recreation. He also maintained his post as board representative to Public Safety, but moved Snelling to Planning and Zoning.
