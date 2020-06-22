PERRYVILLE — Everett "Pete" Reich is on the mend and making plans to serve his adopted home town in the future.
Reich had to resign his seat on the Perryville Board of Town Commissioners last month when a health scare and a broken ankle sidelined him. In his letter of resignation Reich asked Mayor Robert Ashby to find a replacement.
"When I talked to the mayor about resigning I suggested he should appoint Christina Aldridge," Reich said Monday. "As a newer resident to the town she will bring a new and different outlook."
Aldridge was sworn into office at the June 2 town meeting.
"Like (Commissioner) Bob Taylor they bring a different perspective compared to people who have been here a really, really long time," Reich said.
Taylor was among those who, when Ashby announced Reich's resignation, thanked Reich for his service to Perryville, calling him "a selfless individual."
Reich was re-elected in May 2019. However the board approved changes to the town's election cycle and terms in office in January that extended his term to three years, ending in May 2022. Aldridge will finish his term.
With his departure unplanned Reich said he did leave things undone, but he hopes the progress he had made helps the town continue with that forward motion.
"One of the things I wanted to accomplish was to get everyone connected to the town," Reich said. Whether through email, social media or traditional mail, Reich wanted every resident to know what was going on; from meetings to events and emergencies.
"I don't think we accomplished that yet," Reich said.
He is particularly pleased with the progress made on the town's water quality and management of its water and wastewater.
"One of the things we've done a lot of work on is (inflow and infiltration). That adds into what the wastewater plant is processing," he said. Perryville is working toward the goal of stopping stormwater from getting into the system where time, manpower and materials must be used to make that water suitable for discharge. That includes stopping the flow of INI from neighboring Perry Point.
Perryville, like other towns in Cecil County, also continues to struggle with water line breaks and disintegrating streets.
"We've got old infrastructure, not just underground but roads as well," he added. "The town is in the process of tackling it."
Reich acknowledged that Perryville's elected officials work hard to make sure every taxpayer dollar get spent wisely.
"We also, as a board, had to make sure we have a budget that is (1) reasonable, (2) that doesn't impact the taxpayers and (3) moves the town forward," he said. "I think we've done that."
Now that he is well enough to reflect on his time as a town official, Reich said he will miss being actively involved with town staff and working on pressing issues including Perryville's MS4 application.
"And I am going to miss my visits with all the employees, shaking their hands and telling them we appreciate all they do for the town," Reich said. "They are a great bunch of people; the dedication these people have. I told them I believe they think of Perryville as their town."
Look for him at one final town meeting.
"I am going to ask if I can come to one more meeting to say goodbye," Reich said.
However look for him elsewhere in town as he plans to volunteer
"I am going to try to stay involved in the Perryville Outreach," he said of the youth program the town funds through its police department.
