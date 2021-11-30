An investigator walks out of the 7-Eleven in the 300 block of North Street in Elkton on Tuesday morning, about five hours after a woman was fatally shot on that business property. The gunman remain on the loose.
ELKTON - A gunman remained on the loose Tuesday, after fatally shooting a woman earlier that day inside an Elkton convenience store that is across the street from the Elkton Police Department headquarters, police reported.
The fatal shooting occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m. Tuesday inside the 7-Eleven in the 300 block of North Street, police reported. As of late Tuesday morning, several investigators remained on the scene
EPD Lt. David Confer told the Cecil Whig that EPD officers responded to the 7-Eleven after receiving a report of a "robbery in progress with shots fired."
EPD officers found the wounded woman inside the store and immediately rendered medical assistance, Confer said. Paramedics then arrived moments later and rendered medical assistance, but the woman died from her wound or wounds at the scene, he added.
Confer declined to release the victim's name late Tuesday morning, pending next-of-kin notification. He also declined to say if the victim was an employee at that 7-Eleven. As of late Tuesday morning, investigators still were trying to determine if the fatal shooting occurred during a robbery, as initially reported to police.tt
The gunman had fled the scene before EPD officer arrived, police reported.
"Everything happened inside the store," Confer said, noting that no customers were inside the store when the fatal shooting occurred.
On Tuesday morning, EPD issued a written statement regarding the fatal shooting.
One section of the statement reads, "Suspect is still on the loose. There are no leads at this time. We are in the early stages of an active investigation. Maryland State Police crime (scene) technicians and the EPD Criminal Investigation Division are conducting the investigation."
The 7-Eleven at 321 North St., which also corners Railroad Avenue, is across the street from the EPD station, which is at 601 Railroad Ave.
Stay tuned to cecildaily.com, as more information about this fatal shooting becomes available.
