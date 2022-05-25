Investigators inspect damage to a car Wednesday, after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West Pulaski Highway (Route 40) and Delancy Road near Elkton. One person was airlifted from the scene to a regional trauma hospital.
Investigators inspect damage to a car Wednesday, after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West Pulaski Highway (Route 40) and Delancy Road near Elkton. One person was airlifted from the scene to a regional trauma hospital.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
ELKTON — A person was airlifted to a regional hospital on Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash at an intersection near Elkton, according to Maryland State Police.
The collision occurred shortly before 1 p.m. at the intersection of East Pulaski Highway (Route 40) and Delancy Road. The crash forced emergency workers to block a section of westbound Route 40 for more than one hour, allowing for first responders to work at the scene and for a police investigation.
An MSP helicopter crew landed in a grassy field near the crash scene, where it met an awaiting ambulance. Paramedics and other first responders then loaded the person who was injured in the crash onto the aircraft, which then flew the patient to a regional trauma center.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, additional official information about the crash was unavailable.
