Perryville's pandemic election

PERRYVILLE — Perryville's 2,861 registered voters will have a unique civic experience on May 12, with the COVID-19 global pandemic having a deep impact on how the election is will be conducted.
Voters will choose two town commissioners from a field of four candidates: Christina Aldridge, Timothy Myers, Tim Snelling and Robert Taylor.
While town officials have decided to open the polls, there has been a push for residents to use the absentee ballot. The deadline to send in an application for that ballot is April 30 at 3 p.m.
Absentee ballots can be returned at any time using the bill-pay drop box at the front of town hall. Ballots must be returned before the polls close.
Those who choose to vote in person can come to Perryville Town Hall, 515 Broad St. between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
At the polls, voters will be held to the 6-foot distancing rule under the executive order of Gov. Larry Hogan, and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control to limit the spread of the deadly disease.
Also in the executive order is a limit on the number of people allowed to congregate. With three election judges, a representative from the voting machine company and at least two town staffers, the number of voters allowed will be strictly limited. Judges will be wearing masks and gloves and will be behind clear plastic sheets.
Voters can line up outside town hall, but the line will begin below the ADA ramp. Hand sanitizer will be available and after every voter the places where the voting booth can be touched will be sanitized. Doors will be blocked open to eliminate touching.
Results will be announced Tuesday evening once the votes have been counted and verified by the Perryville Board of Elections.
For more information go to perryvillemd.org
