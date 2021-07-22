PERRYVILLE — He comes from a military and service lineage so it should be no surprise that Skyler Reynolds won the American Legion Americanism essay contest sponsored by Susquehanna Post 135.
“My grandfather was in the Air Force. My grandmother is a psychiatric nurse at Perry Point, my dad works in the dental department for the Department of Veterans Affairs,” Reynolds, 13, said.
Justin Reynolds, Skyler’s dad, said because of that connection the teenager has a deep understanding of the veteran community and the challenges many face. So when Danielle Hemling, director of the Perryville Outreach Program, gave the members the assignment to write an essay about helping veterans, Skyler had a head start.
“I mostly wrote about helping them recover ... more medical care, shelter houses. I thought of a lot of the stuff on my own,” he said.
Reynolds won first place honors from the Perryville American Legion and then won first place in the North Eastern Shore District of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Eleanor Deal, president of the Perryville Legion Post 135 Ladies Auxiliary said Reynolds did well in answering this year’s essay question; “How can we address the health and well being of our veterans, and their families?”
In his essay he points to the need for counseling to help with post traumatic stress disorder, proper medication and restoration with family.
“...veterans are not talking to their families for like 20 or 30 years,” his essay states. “...their children may grow up and (may) not even know...he had a father.”
He also supports increasing the retirement fund for veterans “so they can go out and do stuff so they could reconnect with society.”
He got word a few weeks later that he had won the local competition.
“I was surprised,” said the young man who will be in 8th grade at Perryville Middle School in the fall. “I did not expect it.”
Skyler was also honored at a recent Perryville town meeting for his award.
