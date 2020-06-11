Perryville woman killed in Delaware head-on collision

DOVER, Del. - A Cecil County woman was killed Wednesday night in a head-on collision on a Delaware highway, according to the Delaware State Police.
Investigators identified Caprice Y. Johnson, 35, of Perryville, as the victim.
Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday on Route 1 (Bay Road) near Dover, police reported.
The preliminary investigation indicates that Johnson, who was "properly restrained" while operating a 2016 Mazda 3, was driving in the wrong direction on that highway - heading northbound in the left lane of southbound Route 1, according to DSP officials.
Johnson's Mazda crashed head-on with a 2011 Nissan Murano that was heading southbound in the left, southbound lane of that highway, south of Exit 92, police reported.
As of Thursday morning, DSP officials had identified the driver of the Nissan Murano only as a 39-year-old woman who lives in Manheim, Pa. That woman, who also had been wearing a seatbelt, was transported to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, police said, adding that she arrived there in serious condition.
The fatal, two-vehicle crash forced emergency workers to close a section of Route 1 for approximately three and a half hours, police reported.
As of Thursday morning, the collision remained under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, according to police.
