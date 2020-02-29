PERRYVILLE — As Cecil County discussed plans for its Video Lottery Terminal (VLT) monies, the 35 percent of the funds allotted to Perryville were also part of the Monday meeting of the Local Development Council.
Perryville expects to receive $1.355 million from the VLT and table games within Hollywood Casino each year from 2021 to 2023, according to the town’s report to the Local Development Council. The town also receives an annual distribution from the state in the amount of $70,000, which brings its total projected revenues from this effort to $1.425 million per year.
A majority, 58 percent, of these funds will go directly toward sanitation, followed by public safety (18 percent), infrastructure projects (11 percent), economic/community development (8 percent) and facility management (5 percent).
“Many of the expenditures you’ll see in this budget are not luxury items,” said Debra Laubach, Perryville finance director.
“They are items that we want to make sure are covered regardless of how many expenses we have in our normal budget.”
The town has $826,000 slated per year toward sanitation expenditures. In following the town trend to offset costs in the regular budget, $196,000 of these funds will go toward the partial coverage of three positions within the sanitation department.
Additionally, the town will use approximately $250,000 per debt service from the wastewater and water treatment plants.
Also from this line of spending, $100,000 per year through 2023 is budgeted to address the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) stormwater requirements via the Maryland Department of the Environment and the Environmental Protection Agency.
The town is already undergoing at $7.5 million upgrade to its sewer lines and force mains in order to account for future growth. The town has slated $152,000 per year toward inflows and infiltration improvements in order to support future development.
Public safety, community promotion
Laubach said that the town tries to pay for essential items through the VLT funding, including public safety.
“We try to make sure that part of the funds go toward covering the salary and benefits of at least two officers,” she said, adding that public safety funds are also dispersed to the fire department, money toward police vehicle leasing, as well as an outreach program.
Perryville has marked $257,000 to public safety annually in its 2021-2023 plan.
In its economic/community development spending category, Laubach said that the mayor and commissioners requested that funds be set aside for community promotion.
“That lets people outside the county come in and see what we have to offer,” she said.
Also, these funds, totaling $115,000 per year, will be divided between contributions to nonprofits ($30,000), a Business Development Grant ($20,000) and a Downtown Revitalization Incentive program ($45,000).
It also set aside reserve funds, $75,000 per year, toward Town Hall reserve fund.
