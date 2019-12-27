PERRYVILLE — Proposed changes to the election cycle and length of term in office for the mayor and commissioners will be the topic of public hearings to be held the first Tuesday in 2020.
Charter Amendment Resolution 2020-01 will change the terms in office from two years to three and allows for the smooth transition to that cycle.
Charter Amendment Resolution 2020-02 allows candidates who have no challenger to be declared the winner, canceling any scheduled election.
At a special meeting held last week the mayor and commissioners approved a charter amendment to eliminate write-in voting in Perryville. The vote was 4-1 with Commissioner Robert Taylor abstaining. It was Taylor who based his campaign for town office on improving turnout for town elections.
At the start of the Jan. 7 town meeting the public will be able to comment on these charter amendments. The hearing begins at 7 p.m. in Perryville Town Hall, 515 Broad St.
Like other small towns, Perryville has witnessed low voter turnout and low participation by office seekers. In May Commissioners Michelle Linkey and Everett “Pete” Reich faced no challenge in their bid to be re-elected. There are 2,787 registered voters in Perryville but only 102 took part in the recent uncontested election. Mayor Robert Ashby said that was $3,000 that could have been spent elsewhere.
Rising Sun is also debating whether to eliminate no-contest elections after less than two dozen voters took part in the October election that returned Pauline Braun and Augie Pierson to their commissioner seats.
Dave Warnick, a Rising Sun commissioner, suggested that the town return to using its wooden ballot box and paper ballots for uncontested races, which would save the cost of renting electronic machines but still allow for voter participation.
Port Deposit’s mayor and town council already acted on its charter change and canceled the May 2019 election when there was no challenge to the incumbents on the ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.