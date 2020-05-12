Perryville teen crooner spreads joy on Baltimore Loves Talent

PERRYVILLE — There can be a lot of negative news popping up on Facebook feeds these days, but a 13-year-old singer has made it her mission to brighten people’s timelines by posting videos of her singing uplifting songs and singing on WMAR’s Baltimore Loves Talent.
“I feel like I have been singing all my life,” Grace Myers said. Myers is a teenager from Perryville who has been performing in front of crowds since she was 6 years old.
Now, unable to perform on stage or be a part of any theater productions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Myers is posting videos of her singing on her mother’s Facebook page.
“I told her, ‘You have to share this with the world,’ because her voice has such a soothing tone to it. I’m always looking for opportunities to share her gift because it’s just so beautiful,” Candice Carta Myers said about her daughter.
“I find that when I’m really stressed, hearing her voice from her bedroom brings me comfort. One of my highlights of the day is when she sings.”
The teen has performed many musical numbers since the start of the stay at home order and decided to share her voice with even more people by sending in a video of her singing “Rise Up,” by Andra Day, for WMAR’s Baltimore Loves Talent show.
“I sent in a video to [Micheal Cohen, Host of Baltimore Loves Talent (BLT)] and he decided to put it on TV which was really cool,” Myers said.
“We were blown away by your singing. It was awesome, it was beautiful,” Cohen said to Grace on BLT.
“I just hope to reach my dreams one day and share my voice with the world,” Myers said in reply.
Myer’s virtual performance aired on April 18, the third episode of the season, and can be watched at Baltimore Loves Talent’s Youtube page.
Myers said she decides to sing songs, like Rise Up, in hopes of comforting people who may be suffering in any way from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I try to pick uplifting songs, songs that will make people happy or make them feel a connection even though we are not face-to-face,” Myers said.
“I will continue to post videos for a while to brighten people’s day. Knowing that I’m helping others feel better makes me feel better and helps me get through the day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.