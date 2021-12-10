PERRYVILLE — A vote that would have replaced what the mayor and commissioners agree is an eyesore with a welcome sign was tabled while the town attorney considers options.
At the entrance to what used to be the Perryville Outlets is a large sign, now covered with brush, trees and graffiti. The plan is to clean up the site and turn the eyesore into an attractive “Welcome to Perryville” sign. Commissioner Bob Taylor had concerns about entering into a contract, as the sign is situated on land owned by a developer that has taken the town to court several times — and may do so again.
“Is there a way to design this lease so we can’t get kicked off in 180 days?” Taylor said, directing his query to Fred Sussman, the town’s attorney. “I want Mr. Sussman to look at other lease options with long term security.”
{span}SamBenHeather — registered in 2017 by Samuel Kirschenbaum, a New York-based real estate developer, according to state records — purchased the 68 Heather Lane property for $2 million in September 2017. Earlier that year, the Cecil County Council voted to bring the 31-acre tract into the enterprise zone map, making certain development eligible for tax breaks and other assistance. Developers planned to build warehouses there, which the town at first approved. However, after public outcry over noise and traffic concerns, the town reversed its decision. SamBenHeather twice tried — and failed — to get Cecil County Circuit Court to rule in its favor and overturn the town’s decision.{/span}
{span}”They are loaning this property to us for free,” Taylor said, voicing concern over the possible implications. “We are putting a sign on a property where the property owner wants a warehouse.”{/span}
{span}With Great Wolf Lodge under construction, and other tourist destination businesses coming in its wake, Perryville officials have said that they want to bring retail businesses to the location. SamBenHeather has indicated it will try again to put a warehouse on the site.{/span}
{span}The proposed sign will cost as much as $20,000. Taylor said he did not want to waste town money on a sign that could be taken away with little notice.{/span}
{span}”Twenty-thousand is a worst case scenario,” said Mayor Matt Roath. “The actual quote for the sign is $10,000.”{/span}
{span}Cathy McCardell, assistant town administrator, said the cost of erecting the sign was not presented.{/span}
{span}”There’s no price in there for the brick work,” McCardell said.{/span}
{span}Taylor said he’d feel more comfortable if the town had a stronger contract.{/span}
{span}”Perhaps if we could get a 15- to- 20-year lease,” Taylor said. “If we could get it to convey to us I’d spend the money in a heartbeat.”{/span}
{span}Sussman is expected to come to the town’s Dec. 21 work session with a revised lease agreement.{/span}
