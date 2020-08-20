PERRYVILLE — An ordinance that could have increased the cost of connecting to the town's water and sewer services has been tabled until town hall staff can provide the mayor and commissioners with more information.
Even though Perryville has not raised its water and sewer connection fees in 15 years Mayor Robert Ashby said now is not the time to have that conversation.
"I don't want to see the fees changed," Ashby said, indicating there is so little new connections coming to the town now and any increase could hinder progress.
Denise Breder, town administrator, said in her report that the proposed fee structure would charge based on equivalent dwelling units, or EDUs instead of per hook-up. She is also proposing an increase in the $5,000 charge each for water and sewer.
"I recommend that you raise the water connection fee to $7,000 (per) EDU and the sewer connection fee to $7,000 (per) EDU for developments that have not already submitted preliminary site plan to Planning & Zoning," Breder said in her report to the board read at the Tuesday work session.
According to Dianna Battaglia, town planner, this proposal could, hypothetically, save some developers money.
"Changing to EDU actually helps an apartment building," Battaglia said. "The builder/developer provides estimated water usage and the number of EDUs would then be determined by the town engineer."
Battaglia said the formula could work like this: based on an average use of 250 gallons per household per day, if an apartment building has 30 2-bedroom units and total estimated usage is 4,500 g.p.d. then the connection would be calculated for 18 EDUs, not 30 EDUs.
Cathy McCardell, assistant town administrator, said efforts were being made to survey Cecil County's other seven incorporated towns to find out what each charges in hook up fees. However Ashby opined that should be available before the board makes any decision.
"This should have been put in front of us," Ashby said, adding, "I don't want to see the fees changed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.