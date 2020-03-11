PERRYVILLE — Representatives for the developer planning to build a 375,000 square foot warehouse project at 68 Heather Lane tried to get residents on their side Thursday night during a meeting a Minker Banquet Hall.
However residents, especially those living closest to the former Perryville Outlets property, let it be known that they are still against a plan that they fear would increase traffic and truck noise and they plan to fight it once again, as they had done successfully last year.
Gerry Powell, project manager with Frederick Ward Associates, George Reeves, spokesman for Sam Kirschenbaum, owner of the property, and McLane Fisher, senior director at Cushman & Wakefield, a global real estate development and investment firm in Baltimore, presented information about the proposed warehouse. That included a chart showing the full room at Minker Banquet Hall what else could be built on the property under its current C-2 designation.
“We looked at delivery and fleet service,” Reeves said, indicating that was another permitted use for the site. However he said retail is not being considered.
Fisher said they could not attract an anchor store to which smaller retailers would be attracted.
“And retail is supported by the general community,” Fisher said. “If you put up retail and it’s not tenanted you’ve lost your investment.”
Those in the audience disagreed, saying that the arrival of Great Wolf Lodge changes the area around the interchange and would make this the prime spot for retail. One person said the resort, which is expected to start construction later this year, would be that anchor store.
Referring to the chart again, Reeves pointed out that type of project would be even more traffic on Route 222, which the audience agreed is already bottlenecked from the toll plaza to the interchange every morning and afternoon.
“Where is the contingency, or an option for all the traffic,” Lisha Hunter asked. She said her formerly 15 minute drive home from Aberdeen Proving Ground is now 35 minutes. “What are you going to do to alleviate the problem?”
McLane pointed to the jobs that the warehouse would create, with an expected pay of $14 an hour to start. There’s a tenant lined up for the warehouse, the name of which none of the men would divulge, but hinted it was a well known company that would operate a distribution warehouse there.
“It would be 50 to 51 docks and long term storage, not a truck terminal,” Fisher said.
William Voss was one of several who wondered whatever happened to the Plan B, which was high rise apartments on top of retail and commercial space at the ground level.
“We don’t necessarily have a Plan B,” Reeves replied. “It can’t be retail. If we get denied it will probably sit vacant again.”
TJ Johnson, who recently purchased the former Taco Bell/KFC building right by the entrance to 68 Heather Lane said he’s already had enough with the truckers that frequent the truck stop and he does not want more. He said they leave bags of human waste and other debris including drug paraphernalia along the road and around the parking lot surrounding his establishment.
What Johnson needs, he told the men, is not warehouses.
“I need classrooms and storage and office space,” he said. “I can’t afford the whole property but I can afford a piece.”
Like others, Johnson said Perryville also needs entertainment and shopping closer to home.
“People are going to Havre de Grace and Bel Air because they have stuff to do,” Johnson said.
SamBenHeather — registered in 2017 by Samuel Kirschenbaum, a New York-based real estate developer, according to state records — purchased the Heather Lane property for $2.5 million in September 2017. Earlier that year, the Cecil County Council voted to bring the 31-acre tract into the enterprise zone map, making certain development eligible for tax breaks and other assistance.
Kirschenbaum’s developers and representatives initially received approval from the town for an overlay district, known as Planned Infill Re Development or PIRD to construct a 375,000-square foot warehouse in place of the 155,000 square foot outlet mall. However when the planning commission approval moved to the mayor and commissioners neighbors came out in force complaining about noise and traffic. The elected body denied the overlay zoning. In response the developer took Perryville to court but a judge sided with the town, citing negative impact on the character of the community.
With that denial the developers had to wait a year to refile. Reeves said Tuesday that nothing had been refiled yet.
“We are still trying to digest and understand everything that was said,” Reeves said, indicating he still was uncertain if the main point of contention was traffic, use or a combination of the two.
It’s that character that neighbors to the proposed warehouse are trying to save, residents told the men. Christina Aldridge and her husband Rodney live in Beacon Point. She invited Graves and Fisher to come sit in her bedroom one evening with the windows closed and hear what she hears, which is near incessant truck noise just from the truck stop. She added, in bad winter weather, there is also the sound of trucks backing up and being filled with sand and salt from the Maryland Department of Transportation depot.
“So are you going to go away with what you heard today and address our concerns or is it just a lot of hot air?” Rodney Aldridge asked.
The neighbors indicated they are willing to do what was done last time, including mailings and yard signs to garner support against the warehouse project.
“At the end of the day we hired a lawyer last time,” Christina Aldridge said. “We’ll hire a lawyer this time and we’ll have more support.”
