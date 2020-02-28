PERRYVILLE — Those who live closest to Heather Lane are planning to show up en masse to a March 5 public meeting hosted by the developers of the former outlet center.
Christina Aldridge, Faith and Robert Barr, Craig McDowell, Shelley Ollis and William Voss will be putting up yard signs soon to tell others about the 6 p.m. meeting in the hope of having a full house.
“At least this time we know about it ahead of time,” McDowell said, indicating he and others were not notified last time. “Apparently there was a 2018 meeting at Minker and no one knew about it.”
Sam Kirschenbaum bought the Perryville Outlets property in September 2017 for $2 million with the plan to put a warehouse on the tract. George Reeves, spokesman for Kirschenbaum, told the Cecil Whig earlier this month that all Kirschenbaum does is warehouses.
“Whatever happened to ‘Plan B?” Voss wondered aloud. “They submitted a plan for luxury apartments.”
That plan called for several floors of apartments with ground floor retail.
“For everything that could go up there apartments are quiet,” Aldridge said.
Now the group is revisiting its arguments from the last go round and plan to once again state their displeasure with plans for the 375,000 square foot warehouse facility. Among their complaints is damage to property values and erosion of their quiet neighborhoods.
Prior civic action and current response
At a Feb. 2019 public hearing, several months after it was announced that Great Wolf Lodge was building next to Hollywood Casino, those residents suggested that retail would be a better fit for the former outlet mall. Perryville Outlets had been in decline for years and closed in October 2016.
Town officials made an about face and denied the warehouse plans. SamBenHeather, LLC went to court in search of an overturn of the decision. A visiting Cecil County Circuit Court judge sided with Perryville.
Town officials have since called in Cecil County’s Office of Land Use & Development Services, which has declared the remaining structures unsafe and gave SamBenHeather, LLC, the owner of record of 68 Heather Lane, 90 days to secure or raze the buildings.
Reeves hopes the meeting at Minker Banquet Hall will change the minds of the neighbors and allow for the warehouse project.
“I’m kind of surprised they’re coming back,” Voss said.
Likewise, Robert Barr was puzzled.
“I don’t understand why they are coming back with the same proposal,” Barr said.
Aldridge thinks the meeting won’t change anything.
“They don’t seem interested in hearing our opinion,” she said. “They’re not looking for a compromise.”
“At the end of the day, the developers think we’re stupid. And we’re not,” she added.
Last time the group heard about the commissioners’ public hearing with enough notice to have 6-by-9 postcards printed and mailed to neighbors. The result was a full house in town hall.
‘I paid a lot of money for quiet’
Robert Barr said he can understand that the developer wants to have the property be profitable. However, it needs to be something that does not devalue the neighborhood, he said.
McDowell agreed, adding that today’s homebuyers are internet savvy and will look online at their potential new neighborhood.
“People looking for houses with Google Maps ... they’ll see that big white roof,” he said. “If they build this and out property values go down we could be upside down.”
Aldridge did a lot of research and she and her family prepared to move from Alabama to this area. She chose Perryville for its quiet neighborhoods, good schools and other amenities.
“I paid a lot of money for quiet,” she said.
Looking through his back yard, McDowell pointed to the roof of the mall and noted that the warehouse would be several stories tall, as wide as a football field and six to eight times as long as a regulation football field.
“I’ll be looking at a 33 foot retaining wall with a 40-foot tall building on top,” he said. “Most of the trees will be gone and that was my buffer.”
He and his neighbors are also concerned about the noise of the trucks and truck traffic, which all agreed is already a problem on 222.
“Anyone who lives along Perryville Road or who commutes through this area is going to be impacted,” McDowell said, adding he’s seen buses from Perryville High School have trouble finding a break in the flow to get onto the road with their students passengers.
There are also concerns as an estimated 36 more trucks per hours will be on the road. All of them reported seeing these big rigs run red lights rather than come to a stop, especially if it means stopping on a hill.
Aldridge challenges the developers to come sit in her bedroom some night and hear the noise coming through her open window already. McDowell added that it’s not the level, but rather the kind of noise, and that it would be a constant with the plan for 24 hour operation.
Faith Barr is also concerned about the addition of pervious surface. She has noticed since the construction of the Royal Farms store at the entrance to Heather Lane that the creek in the area floods more.
Pointing to her husband, she said his mother’s basement now floods with every rainfall. With her property not in town limits, she also noted that the quality of her well water has also changed, and not for the better.
Ollis suggested Perryville needs to revisit the zoning for the area one more time.
“We don’t want a warehouse but there’s some scary options,” she said of the C-2 zoning designation, which could also bring industrial or manufacturing uses to the property that backs up to St. Mark’s Church and Perryville Roads.
All are urging folks to attend the meeting at the banquet hall on Principio Furnace Road.
“If you’re interested in having an opinion on what should go there, you should come,” Ollis said.
