PERRYVILLE — Officers with the Perryville Police Department made a few drug-related arrests over the Christmas holiday, but charges are still pending, according to PPD Chief Robert Nitz.
The first one was logged on Friday, Christmas Eve, when PPD officers responded to the Perryville Motel in reference to a woman who was wanted on an outstanding bench warrant, police said. While at the motel, officers saw numerous items “consistent with drug abuse violations, to include possession with intent to distribute,” and those items were in “plain view,” police added.
That led to a probable-cause search of the motel guest room, where officers found and confiscated “numerous pills, crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine, (a) heroin-fentanyl mix, digital scales and packaging materials,” Nitz alleged.
Officers turned over the wanted woman to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, according to Nitz, who explained that criminal charges will not be filed in the case until lab analysis results on the suspect drugs are returned. Officers have identified a second suspect in that drug case, and that person will be charged pending the return of the lab results. Because charges are pending, the Cecil Whig has elected to withhold the names of the suspects.
Then on Sunday, two days later, officers spotted a person who “acted suspicious” when he noticed the PPD patrol vehicles in the area of a convenience store in town, police said. It was known that the driver was operating the vehicle without a driver’s license, which led to a traffic stop, police added.
PPD officers conducted a probable-cause search of the vehicle, which had been occupied by a 32-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, and confiscated “several foil packets of Suboxone, which was prescribed to someone else, and five small baggies of suspected crystal methamphetamine,” Nitz reported.
Charges are pending against the two suspects in that case, too, according to Nitz.
Nitz and his PPD officers urge people who are struggling with addiction or people who know someone who is struggling with addiction to seek help. The agency notes that people can call the Eastern Shore Crisis Resource Helpline at (888) 407-8018 for “24/7 information, referral, or crisis assistance with a substance abuse or mental health issues.” They also can visit https://www.rewriteyourscript.org/ to learn more, according to PPD officials.
