PERRYVILLE — One of the first official acts of the new year for Police Chief Allen Miller was to give out two awards to his officers.
Officer Gerard Morgan was named Perryville Police Department Officer of the Year for 2019. Miller said Morgan was far and away his most productive officer.
“He was our highest producer as far as arrests and the amount of drugs he brought in,” Miller said.”It was based on their performance on the street.”
Miller said Morgan was Officer of the Year in 2018 too, noting that was his first year with the town department. Morgan came to Perryville from stints in the Navy and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.
“He hit the ground running,” the chief said.
The Exemplary Police Performance Award went to Sgt. Robert Nitz. This was a new award for 2019.
Miller wanted to acknowledge Nitz and his work in the community.
“He did Shop With A Cop,Fishing With the Fuzz, and the Youth Advisory Council with the Perryville Outreach Program,” Miller listed among his service projects. Shop With A Cop helps disadvantaged kids at Christmas. Fishing With the Fuzz was an inaugural youth fishing tournament and the Youth Advisory Council works with young people in the community to build relationships, gain trust and seek young input on issues in their school and at home.
“I was glad we got to start that this year,” the chief said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.