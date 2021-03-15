PERRYVILLE — After spending 27 years with the Aberdeen Police Department, Michael Palmer has crossed the Susquehanna River to become an officer in the Perryville Police Department.
Palmer was sworn in recently by Mayor Robert Ashby. Palmer's son Isaiah, a sergeant in the U.S. Army, was there to pin his dad's badge to his new uniform.
Robert Nitz, chief of police, said Palmer brings to his department a wide range of experiences.
"He was on patrol, Traffic Task Force, SWAT, Special Operations and he was a School Resource Officer," Nitz said, describing him as "a one-man band."
Palmer heard about the opening before retiring from Aberdeen.
"But he was considering retiring," Nitz said.
Once hired by Perryville, he submitted the paperwork to the Harford County department. Retirement didn't last long.
"He was off maybe a week," Nitz said.
Palmer's experiences should pass on to his department, the chief said, including what he knows about community policing since Perryville embraces the same mindset.
"He'll fit right into our mold," he said, adding, "Hopefully he can mentor and guide the younger officers."
With this addition the Perryville Police Department is at full complement with a combination of youth and experience. Thanks to the town's benefits plan retention is a little easier.
"I think we do a really good job of fostering support of all our employees," Nitz said.
