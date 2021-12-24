PERRYVILLE — According to Perryville Police Department’s chief of police, Ofc. Tommy Pierson had a banner year in law enforcement.

“He led the agency with DUI arrests for drugs and alcohol,” said Perryville Chief Robert Nitz. “He worked hard to keep the streets safe from drunk drivers.”

That’s why Nitz named Pierson his Officer of the Year for 2021.

Also honored before the mayor and commissioners recently was Detectives Anthony Lenzi and John Peer. Nitz regards his detectives as their own department of the Perryville Police.

“They do a compilation of cases throughout the year,” Nitz said of the work the pair does, taking it off the hands of the uniform patrol.

“They follow up leads, chase leads, get warrants,” Nitz said. “They have closed lots of cases.”

That’s why he gave Lenzi and Peer the Chief’s Commendation Award.

Nitz said the annual award program began with his predecessor, Alan Miller. It’s a tradition he plans to keep, including the trophy given to the Officer of the Year.

“We reached out to the vendor Al used and had another made,” he said of the stunning eagle trophy.

Pierson tallied more than 280 traffic stops and made at least 17 arrests of impaired drivers.

“By far his numbers and his production far exceed everyone else,” the chief said.

Pierson has been with the Perryville Police Department for a decade

