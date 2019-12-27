PERRYVILLE — Not wanting his town to “end up looking like Baltimore, Mayor Robert Ashby wants to focus the next three years of Perryville’s share of proceeds from Hollywood Casino on infrastructure projects.
Debra Laubach, director of finance, recently told Ashby and the board of town commissioners that she was drafting the three year plan for Perryville’s Local Impact funds and said she wanted their input.
Laubach said in the nine years the casino at Chesapeake Overlook has been open, Perryville has received approximately $1.5 million each year.
Maryland sends a portion of the casino proceeds to Cecil County. The county keeps 65% and sends the rest to Perryville. Both the town and the county disburse a portion of that through local impact grants.
Perryville’s local impact funds have been used in part for revitalization grants that went to homeowners and businesses for facade and safety improvements. Recent grants were awarded for such things as new windows and roof repairs on houses and paving, lighting or landscaping for businesses.
“We need to really start taking some of that money and fix what cannot be seen, the water and sewer, so we don’t end up like Baltimore,” Ashby said, referring to that city’s aging, failing infrastructure.
Perryville has recently sustained multiple water line breaks, including one earlier this month near Otsego Street. In the city, a water line break is almost a daily occurrence, according to the Baltimore City Department of Public Works incident map.
And Ashby wants to turn the tide the other way.
Funds from the casino also pays salaries, water and sewer loans in Perryville, and contributes funds to its police department for uniformed patrols and outreach.
Board debates funding directions, sources
The board debated whether to redirect some of those line items away from the casino funding source and instead place them in the town budget.
Denise Breder, town administrator, said town staff need to know what the elected body considers a priority for the casino funds. Cecil County is doing likewise and needs input from Perryville.
“We are trying to establish the local impact budget to go to the county in February,” Breder said.
Commissioner Pete Reich was concerned about making cuts.
“What will happen to the Outreach Program if we cut $60,000 out of their budget?” Reich asked.
The Perryville Outreach Program, a free after school and summer camp program for students, is funded under the town police department and is in the process of obtaining a 501(c)3 non-profit designation. With a non-profit designation, the program could seek funding from other sources.
Laubach assured Reich that the funds were not being cut, but would come from another budgetary source.
Funds are not a guarantee
Commissioner Michelle Linkey said she always felt that the impact money was never a guaranteed funding source.
“It should be a discretionary fund because we don’t know how long we’ll have it,” Linkey said.
Ashby also said the town needs to prepare for the possibility that this funding source could dry up.
“The casino gets to rewrite its tax burden,” he said. “If they get their taxes cut, that’s money off the bat that’s not coming to the town.”
IKEA recently won an appeal of its taxes, which meant a revenue hit of approximately $250,000 to Perryville’s current budget.
“Next year we’ll lose $150,000,” the mayor said.
Breder asked if the board would consider using the impact funds for the town’s cost to implement its Maryland Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) rules — which is the federal requirement imposed on towns of certain sizes to control and contain its discharges.
“So we take salaries and OP out of the local impact funds, and put it in the general fund and put that extra money toward infrastructure?” Breder asked.
“Or to town hall,” Laubach suggested. A new town hall is the third and final phase of the town’s downtown redevelopment project. Phase 1 was finished a year ago with the opening of the police department, Phase 2 is Trego Field, which is in its final stages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.