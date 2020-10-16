PERRYVILLE — A part time police officer/mentor, a full time activities coordinator and funding for program activities is how the Outreach Program will use a $69,152 grant it received from the Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant.
Byrne was killed in the line of duty in 1988 while an officer with the New York City Police Department. He was trying to protect a witness in a case against drug dealers.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced last week that $3.4 million was coming to Maryland through the grant program and Perryville Outreach Program was one of its recipients.
Danielle Hemling, director of the program located on Elm Street, said most of the funding would address staffing gaps.
“This will allow us to hire a part-time police liaison-mentor to work 30 hours per week,” Hemling said. It would also cover the salary of part-time activities coordinator. A portion of the funds will also pay for computers and a trip to North Bay Adventure Camp for the members of the Outreach Program.
Robert Nitz, chief of the Perryville Police Department, was pleased with the grant award.
“She did an outstanding job on it,” Nitz said of Hemling’s work on the grant package.
The chief said that police liaison post will go a long way toward neighborhood engagement with his department.
“It will almost feel like an outreach to the community,” he said, calling it a “win-win-win.”
Hemling said the funds are being made available from the state and once the mayor and commissioners give the green light the plans can launch.
