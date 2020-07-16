PERRYVILLE — This week the lesson was physical activity and getting cardio-vascular health.
Danielle Hemling director of the Perryville Outreach Program, taught the lesson with a variety of outdoor games with names such as “Sharks and Minnows,” “Knights, Horses and Cavaliers,” and “Atoms.”
“They love Sharks and Minnows,” she said, as she watched Malaya Robinson — the shark in this round — try to catch Brayden Mitchell, aka, a minnow. The elementary and middle-school aged children in her charge scattered like the tiny fish, not wanting to be shark-bit.
For the month of July, the first in which the program has been open since the pandemic closed it down in March, the overarching lesson is self esteem. Each week is a different element; life skills, organization and time management, physical fitness and helping others.
“We talk about how we can feel good about ourselves,” Hemling said.
When school was in session the OP, located on Elm Street in Perryville, would have 30 or more kids each afternoon. These days attendance is much lower, but no less frenetic.
“They are just so happy to be together,” Hemling said.
COVID-19 guidelines are in place, she noted, but added, “Outside we’re letting them be kids as much as possible.”
Inside the CDC rules are followed, she said.
“Inside they wear masks and there’s hand sanitizer everywhere,” she said, with emphasis on “everywhere.”
A version of musical chairs, when the kids play “Atom” they run at large around the field. Hemling calls out a number and the kids run together to form a group corresponding the number called. Anyone left over is out until the next round.
Although it was not as hot as a typical July day, Hemling told the group to take a break and Carrie Taylor, who was recently hired as a case worker for the OP, handed out ice pops.
“They’ve been playing hard,” Hemling said, adding, “and learning too.”
