PERRYVILLE — If the town attorney OKs all the lease agreements, Perryville will begin purchasing its vehicles through Enterprise Fleet Management.
The board recently voted 4-1 to approve the agreement conditional on final approval of Fred Sussman.
That approval, however, came after discussion of the fine points of the contract, which will replace 26 town vehicles before each is too old, or its odometer too high. The vehicle will be sold at a profit for the town.
Commissioner Michelle Linkey was the dissenting vote.
According to the contract, Perryville would get the fiscal advantage of bulk purchase pricing for each car or truck. Town employees would continue to maintain the vehicles.
Enterprise would help sell the vehicles at the end of their usefulness to the town, with Perryville getting the proceeds, if any.
“The contract wasn’t very clear about how we’d get out of it in early termination,” Debra Laubach, town finance director, said in the recent town meeting. She told the board that Enterprise agreed to amend the contract for clarification.
“By definition, an equity lease is set up so that when you are paying for the property you are building up equity,” Laubach said. “When you dispose of it there is a residual value.”
That didn’t gel with Mayor Robert Ashby.
“I don’t like the term ‘equity.’ That’s wealth building,” Ashby said. “You start with a $28,000 car and sell it for $7,000. That’s not equity.”
Laubach said in this case it means Enterprise would monitor each vehicle for its mileage, maintenance and other factors and inform the town when the time is right to sell the vehicle at a better profit than if it were, for example, a trade-in for the next purchase.
“How would they know the cost of maintenance if we do it?” Commissioner Pete Reich asked.
Laubach said the town would record any maintenance or other issues in a website shared by the town and Enterprise.
The town would get the proceeds from a sale. However if the vehicle is sold at a loss the town would reimburse Enterprise. Perryville also pays the company $400 to conduct the sale.
“We do have the option to take ownership at the end of the lease term,” Laubach said. “We can buy it outright or turn it in and sell it. In the majority of cases we can sell it for more than what is owed.”
Both the town and Enterprise would insure each vehicle.
“So this is actual savings, not cost avoidance?” Reich asked.
According to Laubach the town would save $177,000 over a 10 year term.
