PERRYVILLE — The mayor and commissioners have decided to move forward with a proposal to put speed cameras along Aiken Avenue.
That approval came at the Oct. 5 town meeting.
RedSpeed USA made a presentation to the board in September explaining that Perryville would have no out-of-pocket costs but would reap as much as 60% of the proceeds from the civil citations for speeding.
“I like the money side but that’s not why,” said Mayor Matt Roath.
Aiken Avenue is a heavily traveled road by both vehicles and pedestrians and those that live along it have been telling town hall about speeders for a long time.
RedSpeed is offering a cost-free, turn key set up which will provide video feeds to the town police department and issue civil citations to those vehicles that exceed posted speed limits on streets within one-half of a mile from a school.
“We get paid by what we do,” said Mario Hernandez, vice president of operations with RedSpeed USA. He called the technology “enforcement and traffic calming.”
Robert Nitz, Perryville Police Chief, especially likes the video capture in the system, which can also be used to establish time stamps for other crime in the area. Those images would be stored up to seven years.
Maryland regulations only allow the cameras to set up on state roads within a half mile of schools. Perryville Middle School and Good Shepherd School are along Aiken, while Perryville Elementary School is off Maywood, which intersects with Aiken.
“There are also problems on Route 222 by (Perryville) high school,” said Commissioner Bob Taylor. “I know we want one on Aiken but can we put one on 222 between the Royal Farms?”
If the cameras go into place violations would be sent to the owner of the vehicle. Nitz said unlike a police issued speeding ticket, this would be considered a municipal infraction. Like a speeding ticket, the municipal infraction must be paid or there are consequences, the chief said.
“The registration can get flagged. They have to pay the municipal infraction before they can renew their registration,” Nitz said.
The owner of the vehicle does have an appeals process to prove who was at the wheel.
Nitz has talked with the chief of police in Centreville, Md. where the system has been in use since 2013.
“They have three in operation and are adding a fourth,” he said, adding that two cameras generated $68,000 in revenue.
Hernandez said a public awareness campaign would accompany the cameras and over time, the revenue would likely diminish as drivers get acquainted with the risk of speeding. Mayor Matt Roath noted Perryville has two large employers — Perry Point VA Medical Center and IKEA — and he expects those employees may be the most impacted.
“Over time people get aware, through social media and other outlets, so they either avoid the area or slow down,” Hernandez said.
That educational element can include moving the cameras to different points within that half mile radius.
Once approved, Hernandez told the town that the system could be in place in as little as 12 weeks.
