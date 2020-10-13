ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A Perryville man is facing a firearm charge after officers found a loaded long gun and 100 additional rounds of ammunition inside his vehicle in downtown Atlantic City, according to a press release issued by the Atlantic City (N.J.) Police Department.
Investigators identified Bryan Richardson, 32, as the suspect, police said. After the Oct. 4 incident, police added, officers charged Bryan by way of criminal summons with one count of unlawful possession of a weapon and then released him, with a pending court date.
ACPD Officers Ivaylo Ivanov and Kushal Laroiya started their investigation at 12:25 a.m., after noticing that a vehicle with a green traffic signal remained still — blocking traffic at the intersection of Morris and Atlantic Avenues, according to police officials, who further reported that Richardson was behind the wheel of that suspect vehicle.
That led to a traffic stop in which the officers searched Richardson’s vehicle and found a loaded .20 gauge shotgun and 100 additional rounds of ammunition, police said. Richardson was arrested at the scene without incident, police added.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or to text anonymously to tip411 (847411), beginning that text with ACPD.
