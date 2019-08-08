ELKTON — An Perryville man is facing charges of rape and assault after he attacked two different women on downtown streets Wednesday night, police reported.
About 10:48 p.m. Wednesday, Elkton Police Department Ofc. Michael Walczak was flagged down by a woman in the 200 block of West Main Street who said that a man known to her as “Poopie” had choked her earlier than evening and was following her, according to a statement of probable cause filed in Cecil County District Court.
Through previous contacts with police, “Poopie” or “Pookie” was known as Arthur G. Hollingsworth Jr., 49, of Anchor Court in Perryville, court records report.
The victim said that she had been accosted by Hollingsworth, who appeared to be drunk, in the area of West Main and Bow streets, police reported. He grabbed her by the throat and began strangling her until she was able to break free, according to court records.
Hollingsworth allegedly told the victim he was going to kill her.
Around the same time of night, Union Hospital notified police of a reported rape. EPD Det. Justin Beamer responded to the hospital and made contact with a victim who said she was on the south side of West Main Street when she saw a man she knew as “Pookie” on the north side.
After meeting up with him, Hollingsworth allegedly told the woman that he was going to “take a hit” of crack cocaine, court records report. After walking behind a building in the 200 block of West Main Street, Hollingsworth grabbed the woman by the throat, frightening her, police reported.
As she collapsed on the ground, Hollingsworth fell on top of her, knocking the wind out of her, court records report. He then proceeded to rape the victim, who was reportedly able to escape after the ordeal, police reported.
She encountered two male friends on West Main Street, who told police that the she was “distraught and inconsolable,” court records report. Hollingsworth allegedly followed the trio and threatened to fight anyone who spoke about the rape.
At the hospital, the victim told police that she believed there may be bodily fluid at the scene of the crime and she provided a detailed description of where the rape was said to have occurred, court records report. After responding to the location, investigators were reportedly able to locate such suspected fluid and swabbed it for testing.
Hollingsworth was found intoxicated on West Main Street and placed under arrest, police reported. He faces a charge of second-degree rape, a felony that carries a 20-year maximum penalty, and two counts of second-degree assault, misdemeanors with a 10-year maximum penalty.
As of Thursday, Hollingsworth remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond. He has a Sept. 6 preliminary hearing scheduled.
