NEW CASTLE, Del. — A Cecil County man is facing criminal charges after a law enforcement officer witnessed him break into a commercial building under construction in New Castle, where, moments later, troopers arrested him inside the structure, according to the Delaware State Police.
Investigators identified the suspect as Mark Porter, 58, of Perryville.
A DSP trooper responded to the Comcast building in the 4000 block of North Dupont Highway at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, after receiving a burglary-in-progress dispatch, police reported.
The trooper watched the suspect — later identified as Porter — remove plywood from the front doors and enter the building, police said. At that point, police added, troopers who were also on the scene followed the suspect into the building and took Porter into custody without incident.
“The Comcast building has had numerous recent copper wire and metal thefts,” noted 1st Cpl. Jason Hatchell, a DSP public information officer.
Porter, who was was transported to DSP’s Troop 2 in New Castle after his arrest, is charged with third-degree burglary, which is a felony, and criminal mischief, according to police.
After his arraignment in Peace Court 2, Porter was released on an unsecured $6,000 bond, police reported. (When a defendant is released on an unsecured bond, he or she does not pay any money. However, should he or she fail to appear for court and is later captured, that defendant owes the court the amount of the bond.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.