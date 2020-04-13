Perryville makes spending cuts due to lost revenue

PERRYVILLE — The town of Perryville is making spending cuts due to lost revenue. The mayor and commissioners agreed to set aside a plan to give $3,600 in grant money to the town's Little League and keep the money in the budget.
Similar to Cecil County's VLT grant program, which awards a portion of the monies received from Hollywood Casino to non-profit organizations; Perryville has grant programs for non-profits, homeowners and businesses.
With a 65/35% split, Perryville receives about $125,000 each month from the casino proceeds according to Denise Breder, town administrator. However days into the declaration of emergency declared by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, all casinos in the state were ordered closed to stem the spread of COVID-19. In the March 15 orders Hollywood Casino had until midnight March 16 to shut down. At that early stage Hogan wanted to halt gatherings of 250 people or more; an order that has since been reduced to less than 10 people and orders for everyone to stay at home.
In the town's most recent funding cycle, Perryville Little League was awarded $3,600 to put a roof over its public address system at Trego Field. However, thanks to the pandemic it's unlikely that there will be any baseball or softball played at the newly redesigned facility this spring.
"The new budget starts in July," noted Mayor Robert Ashby, adding that the new funding cycle starts at the same time.
Ashby suggested rejecting the current request, instructing league officials to submit anew, and placing it at the top of the new list of requests at that time.
Ashby also ordered department heads to revisit their budgets and prepare to make cuts. Perryville instituted furloughs and lay-offs in its March 20 Civil Emergency update "to cover budgetary shortfalls due to lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic."
