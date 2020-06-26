King Lion Colleen Chamberlain of the Perryville Lions Club welcomed Ms. Chloe Ring, director of volunteer engagement for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Baltimore, to their March meeting.
The RHMC mission is to create, find and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. It allows families to access specialized medical treatment by providing a place to stay at little or sometimes no cost.
The members of the Perryville Lions Club collect pull tabs throughout the year and send them to Ms. Ring. The House redeems the tabs for cash which pays for gasoline for a bus. The bus transports families staying at the house to and from area hospitals so the families can visit with their sick family members. The new House is located at 1 Aisquith Street in Baltimore and provides a lot more space for the program. Our contribution for the year averages about 25 pounds.
