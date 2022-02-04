PERRYVILLE — The superintendent of the Town of Perryville’s water and wastewater operations came before the board of town commissioners Tuesday night suggesting that the plan to expand the water system be changed.
“I’ve been re-thinking buying the membranes in advance,” George Smith said at the town meeting.
Last month, the commissioners heard from Smith that perhaps the town should purchase two of the membrane trains needed for the planned expansion of the water treatment system and store them. Coming from Hungary, the devices need a lead time of six to eight months from ordering to delivery. With construction to be completed and the opening of Great Wolf Lodge set for June 2023 – and the water expansion not due online until a month or so later – there’s a scheduling quandary of when to order the critical membrane trains; the filtration system used to make the water drawn from the Susquehanna River clean enough for consumption.
Perryville’s current two membranes operate 10 hours per day to make the 350,000 gallons of water needed daily. Due to estimates that Great Wolf will need up to 180,000 gallons daily, the town needs the proposed expansion to provide water for what will be the largest water park in the Wisconsin-based company’s portfolio of family resorts.
“If we buy the units and store them, then open them and find a problem we assume responsibility,” Smith said.
Smith suggested that whoever wins the bid on the estimated $4.3 million project should order the units, which would then put them in charge should there be an issue. Each membrane train costs $700,000. In 2017, the town hit crisis level when first one, then the second, membrane failed. Smith brought in a mobile membrane system from Canada to produce potable water while the units were ordered, delivered and installed. It was a five-month-long process.
Kevin Pampuch with AECOM, Perryville’s engineering company, said that if the town were to order the membranes they could only be stored for six months.
“This equipment is going to be performance rated in the end and tested to see if it’s running properly,” Pampuch said. “If we order the equipment and it’s not running properly who is responsible? If they order it the onus is on them.”
Pampuch said it would be best if the contractor was in charge of the entire project.
“Let us go back and re-evaluate,” Pampuch said.
Smith suggested that if the town did place the order perhaps the contractor could still be responsible.
“Maybe we could put something in the contract that once received, SUEZ would inspect and assess that there’s no damage,” Smith said. “I am trying to think of a way to expedite this.”
Commissioner Bob Taylor indicated that this time line worries him.
“The lead time (for the membranes) was 40 weeks but now it’s 26 to 30. The proposed schedule has us not operating with four membranes until four months after Great Wolf opens,” Taylor said. “It scares the hell out of me. What if one fails?”
George Patchell, town administrator, said Great Wolf’s water needs would require the current plant to run twice as hard; up to 20 hours per day. However ordering the membranes too soon is also risky.
“We could run out of shelf life. When we place the order the shelf life is only six months,” he said. “We run the risk of them running past their six month life expectancy in storage.”
Smith reminded the board of the mobile unit if needed.
“We always have a contingency plan. We can bring in the portable membrane again,” Smith said, adding it would not be needed as long as it had been in 2017.
Perryville has already secured funding for half of the membranes’ cost from American Rescue Plan Act funding. Debra Laubach, the town’s financial director, said a second disbursement in July should cover the remainder, assuming the cost remains in the $4.3 million ballpark.
