Perryville senior Kaleigh Perez, plays Dorothy Gale (right) in Perryville High School’s film production of the “Wizard of Oz,”alongside junior junior Abigail Murrell. Jill Welsheimer spearheaded the creation of the film to give students a chance to showcase their talent despite COVID restrictions on indoor gatherings.
The Perryville High School film production of the Wizard of Oz, which includes a scene where the denizens of Munchkin Land, including the six year old mayor Jake Jamison, announce the death of the Wicked Witch of the East, offers a way from students to showcase their talent even with COVID restrictions on indoor gatherings.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HOOKE
CECIL WHIG PHOTO MATT HOOKE
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HOOKE
PERRYVILLE — A house from Kansas will land in the middle of Cecil County when Perryville High School shows their film version of “The Wizard of Oz” during the first week of August on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
“The Wizard of Oz” was created as a way for theater students to showcase their talents despite COVID restrictions. The department could not have a live audience or sing indoors so director Jill Welsheimer took the production outside, filming at locations across Cecil County such as the Elkton Armory.
“I didn’t want the kids to have another year of nothing,” Welsheimer said. “They’ve already got a lot of nothing right now.”
Senior Grace Jones, who stars as the Wicked Witch of The West, said the commitment shown by the actors made the production special.
“Even when actors aren’t acting, they’re here helping out,” Jones said. “Our scarecrow (Connor Finney), doesn’t even have a part today, but he’s here helping with sound.”
Tickets cost $10, with showings on August 5, 6, and 7 at 7 p.m. along with an additional 2 p.m. showing on August 7. Tickets are available at the door, online at https://ccps.schoolcashonline.com/Fee/Index or can be purchased at 410-996-6000. The film will be shown in the auditorium.
