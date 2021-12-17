PERRYVILLE — On Wednesday, Dec. 16, Perryville High School students presented their plans for their STEM capstone project, a yearlong independent research project.
“They completely develop the idea, they do the background research, they do everything,” Larry Sickels, a PHS biomedical science teacher, said.
The event offers a chance for students to get valuable feedback from third-parties, such as teachers, other students and other adults, to find ways to improve their research. Each student also works with a mentor, some of whom joined the event through zoom.
Sickels, a teacher at Perryville for seven years, said this is the second year the school has done a poster symposium style for the capstone presentations. The proposals used to be presented in a Powerpoint format, but Sickels moved to a poster format because it takes less time, while also giving the students access to more personal feedback.
Professor Charles Hall, from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City, served as a mentor to student Anna Rando. Hall receives emails from high school students a couple times a year, but they are often vague or show that the student didn’t do research into his work. Rando’s email stood out because of its specificity.
“Anna had a specific idea for a project, she discovered I’d written a paper on with some other folks, and she had specific ideas,” Hall said. “This was not the usual high school student,’ and looking around at some of these posters, these are not typical high school science projects.”
Hall said the level of detail the students have, with a specific hypothesis that is feasible for a high school student to test, made the projects unique.
Rando’s project tests if crossword puzzles have an impact on short term memory, based on a similar existing study. Rando hopes that the study could show a way to help people suffering from short-term memory loss improve their condition. Rando was inspired by her own family history with Alzheimer’s, as many relatives such as her great-grandmother, struggled with the disease.
“I want to give them more time before their memory starts to slip,” Rando said. “This is an existing study so I’m hoping to add or maybe learn from it.”
Rando said crosswords puzzles help exercise the brain, by connecting words with ideas.
Senior Ariana Fetters project is very relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it focuses on which brand of soap is the best at killing bacteria.
“Everybody says wash your hands, keep your hands safe, keep everybody safe, stay clean, you know, stop the spread,” Fetters said. “I believe if you’re going to wash your hands and protect yourself, you should do that the correct way.”
Fetters choose a variety of regular household soaps to experiment with. After swapping a table, Fetters plans to put that bacteria into three plate, where the bacteria will grow for 24 hours. One plate with just bacteria, one with bacteria and water as a control, and one with soap.
Senior Madison Howes is creating an experiment to measure the impact of smell on taste. Her experiment will have a group of 10-12 students, who will wear a blindfold, and taste 3-5 different flavors of lollipops, some wearing with a nose plug, some without one.
“I’m assuming with their nose open it’ll be a lot easier for people to identify the flavor,” Howes said.
