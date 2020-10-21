NORTH EAST - A Perryville High School student was killed late Tuesday night in a fiery, single-vehicle crash on a road near North East, according to Maryland State Police and Cecil County Public Schools officials.
Investigators identified the victim as Christian David Ledman, 18, of Perryville. Cecil County Department of Emergency Services paramedics pronounced Ledman dead at the crash scene in the 700 block of West Old Philadelphia Road (Route 7), police reported.
Kelly Keeton, a CCPS spokeswoman, confirmed that Ledman was a PHS senior and that he also was a Cecil County School of Technology student.
Keeton further reported that a Crisis Counseling Team will be at PHS throughout the school day Wednesday, as well as on Thursday and Friday. Any student seeking grief counseling will be permitted to go to PHS and receive in-person counseling - even on Wednesday, which is designated as a countywide virtual-learning day, she said. Students also can receive virtual grief counseling by calling PHS at 410-996-6000 to make arrangements, she added.
In addition, a Crisis Counseling Team will be at the Cecil County School of Technology on Friday to provide counseling to any student seeking it, she reported.
MSP troopers responded to the scene at 10:24 p.m. Tuesday, after receiving a dispatch regarding the traffic accident, according to MSP 1st Sgt. Joseph Catalano, who is second-in-command at the agency's North East Barrack.
Based on the preliminary investigation, Ledman was driving a 1999 Dodge Ram in the westbound lane of Route 7, near Wells Camp Road, where he inexplicably lost control of the pickup truck, police said. The truck veered off the right side of the road and struck an embankment, before rolling two times and crashing into a telephone pole, police added.
The truck caught on fire after crashing into the pole, police reported.
Emergency workers shut down a portion of Route 7 for approximately four and a half hours after the fatal crash, allowing, in part, for an on-scene investigation by an MSP Accident Reconstruction team, according to police. State Highway Administration workers assisted with the road closure, Catalano noted.
As of Wednesday, the overall investigation continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.