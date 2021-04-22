On Saturday April 24, the Perryville High School Softball team will organize a cornhole tournament to raise money to build a fence to separate the softball field from the baseball field. The event, beginning with a warm up tournament at 11 a.m. followed by the official tournament at 12:30 p.m. will take place at the American Legion Post 135, at 300 Cherry Street in Perryville.
The event will feature raffles and games in addition to food and beverages for purchase. The tournament will occur regardless of weather.
The total cost of the new fence is projected to be over $1,900. A new fence is important to the softball team since when a baseball and softball game occur at the same time, balls are hit from one field to the other, disrupting play and harming the integrity of the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.