With a twirl of her cape and a lift of broomstick Perryville High School senior Grace Jones recreated the Wicked Witch of the West from “The Wizard of Oz,” cackling to Dorothy Gale, played by senior Kaleigh Perez that she’ll get her, and her little dog too.
Jones’ performance will be on the screen instead of the stage. When COVID 19 restrictions put a stop to Perryville High School’s theater productions, the program, led by Jill Welsheimer stepped in to ensure students like Jones still have a chance to showcase their talent. The school is currently making a feature length film version of “The Wizard of Oz,” shot entirely in Cecil County.
“I didn’t want the kids to have another year of nothing,” said Welsheimer, the director of the show. “They’ve already got a lot of nothing right now.”
COVID restrictions meant the department could not have a live audience or sing indoors. Last year, the Wizard of Oz production they planned with a around 40 person cast, was canceled when the pandemic occurred. The film version, despite a much reduced cast of around 15, retained many of the original performers, with the exception of graduating seniors who had to be recast. The production began filming on April 17.
Jones, said in some ways there is less pressure in doing the show as a film, since unlike a play everything does not ride on one performance. Jones said Welsheimer previously played the role of the witch at Cecil College, and that experience made Welsheimer a great coach in how to properly create the iconic voice of the green skinned character. Jones pointed to the commitment of actors as something that made the production special.
“Even when actors aren’t acting, they’re here helping out,” Jones, said. “Our scarecrow (Connor Finney), doesn’t even have a part today, but he’s here helping with sound.”
The students had to make many adjustments, such as getting used to moving in the strict confines of a camera shot instead of a vast stage, when making the transition to film.
“The short camera angles are very difficult,” said junior Abigail Murrell, who plays the good witch Glinda. “On a stage your whole goal is to utilize as much space as possible.”
Another adjustment is the rehearsal process itself, as instead of planning for a single night, they have to practice to record scenes. Unlike a play, where the cast performs the entire show once live for an audience, a film forces them to record scenes several times so the production crew can figure out what the best take is.
The outdoor heat causes difficulties for many performers in heavy costumes or makeup, such as Nathan Kiger who plays the Tin Man. There are also the unpredictable environmental hazards of filming in public, at locations like the Elkton Armory.
“You deal with people driving by in the cars,’ said Welsheimer. “Somebody beeped in the middle of a perfect scene.
The sets were still created by set designer Curt Morris, along with Kevin Forman and set artist/costume designer Sharon Stine. On May 2, the group transformed a playground at Bainbridge Elementary School into the Munchkin Land, complete with a house crushing the body of the Wicked Witch of the East.
The Munchkins are played by local elementary school aged volunteers. The young actors, including members of the lollipop guild carrying giant lollipops, celebrate the death of wicked witch before telling Dorothy to “follow the yellow brick road” to see the Wizard of Oz.
Forman, who serves as cameraman and one of two video editors for the production said the film will use special effects. Forman hopes to use the full capabilities of the video medium, by making the witch disappear in smoke, “Surrender Dorothy” appear in the sky, among other effects to ensure that “The Wizard of Oz” is not just a video taped version of a stage play.
The Tornado that sends Dorothy to Kansas will be created through large fans mixed with added effects. Perryville will even pay homage to the legendary beginning of 1939 version of “The Wizard of Oz,” where the scenes in Kansas are in black and white sepia tone, before transitioning into vibrant color when Dorothy’s house enters the fantasy world.
“I like working with kids,” said Forman. “I like seeing them have success and that feeling of accomplishment and knowing that they worked hard and did a good job. I’m just here to polish it up a little bit.”
Welsheimer hopes that they can have an outdoor showing of the “Wizard of Oz” in the Perryville football stadium in late June or July.
“I wanted to come up with something so at least these kids can do what they worked so hard trying to accomplish last year,” said Welsheimer. “There’s so many kids that look so forward to our shows, because it’s a big part of their school life.”
