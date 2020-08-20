PERRYVILLE — When he left his post as a town commissioner Pete Reich said he wanted to continue to serve in some capacity.
Reich, citing health issues that kept him from being able to do the job of a Perryville Town Commissioner, resigned in May. Christina Aldridge, who was a candidate in the town election, was named to finish Reich's term through May 2022.
Speaking with the Whig a month later, Reich said he was on the mend and would look for a less involved way to serve.
Reich's name came up Tuesday night at the town work session in a discussion for appointment to an open seat on the town's ethics commission.
"I would be proud and honored to have Commissioner Reich serve on the ethics board," said Mayor Robert Ashby.
The Ethics Commission typically meets on demand only when there is a matter before the volunteer panel. Members make decisions on issues involving the conduct of elected, appointed and paid staff in the town government including matters surrounding financial disclosure.
Reich will serve alongside Carl Roberts, former Cecil County Public Schools superintendent and chairman of the Bainbridge Development Corporation, and attorney John Buck.
Commissioner Michelle Linkey called the proposed appointment "wonderful" and Commissioners Aldridge, Bob Taylor and Tim Snelling declared they were "100% behind it."
(0) comments
