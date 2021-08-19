PERRYVILLE — Officers from the Community Fire Company of Perryville came before Perryville’s mayor and commissioners Tuesday night seeking help with the purchase of new equipment that comes with a $125,000 price tag.
Chief Brad Willis and 2nd Assistant Chief Chris Culler brought equipment with them to show the elected body what each requested piece is for and why each is needed.
At the top of the list is the need for new self contained breathing apparatus. Federal and industry guidelines require the replacement of these items every 15 years. Willis explained that when part of their collection was replaced a problem presented itself.
“We had started the replacement cycle in 2018 and then the cycle changed,” Willis said. “The old and new systems are just different enough that they don’t work together.”
“The fittings look identical but the newer ones are slightly larger than the previous standard,” Willis said. “They don’t connect and it doesn’t seal. There’s no type of adaptor and you can’t do your own or it negates the NIOSH (National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health) certification.”
That means he has to be mindful when sending firefighters into a fire, including those from other companies at the same scene, so the buddy system pairs have the same apparatus in case one needs to provide air to the other.
“We have three years worth of new equipment and two years left on the old,” Willis said. Perryville received a grant in 2007 that allowed for the replacement of 36 units. Those expire in 2022. Willis said incrementally these have been replaced and that’s when the mismatch appeared.
“We had ordered them and just before the new equipment arrived the vendor said, “Oh by the way,” he said.
He said Perryville isn’t the only company going through this ordeal.
“To purposefully change a safety feature is outlandish,” he said, adding, that is how these companies make their money.
To purchase 12 Scott Aviation X3 Pro SCBA units – which includes two bottles and the face piece – is $96,470.38
Willis noted that the extra $40,000 that Perryville gave the company each of the past few years covered the purchase of six units. However now that same amount of apparatus has increased in cost to $55,000.
With the arrival of Great Wolf Lodge, Willis said the fire company will have new challenges.
“Great Wolf expects a certain level of professional service,” he said. In talking with fire companies in other Great Wolf communities Willis learned that smoke calls in rooms is prevalent. One bag of popcorn burned in the microwave brings the fire company to the scene to clear the smoke.
“We need to carry equipment up steps,” Willis said. “If we have to cut electric we can’t use our fans.”
Culler showed the board a lighter, portable fan that is rechargeable.
“It’s called The Blow Hard Fan,” said Culler.
“This will run for four hours on a charge,” Culler continued, showing the board that, although smaller, the fan is also more powerful and comes with a shoulder strap for carrying. The men borrowed a fan from Aberdeen Fire Company to show the mayor and commissioners.
The company would like to purchase three of these positive pressure fans for $10,500.
Next on the list is a device designed by firefighters, which makes it possible for one person to do the work of two, and do it faster.
“Your residential door, with a good swift kick I can open it,” Willis said. However the safety measures built into the doors on schools, businesses and hotels make them more of a challenge. Willis brought out the Hydro Ram made by Fire Mark Tools.
“On 9/11 they were able to open 110 doors in an hour,” Willis said of the device, which was used in New York City on the day of the terrorist attacks.
This would replace the Halligan bar, which requires two firefighters to operate. Willis pointed out that the power needed to use the Halligan on one door also shortens the life of the air tank, meaning the firefighter has to go out of service quicker.
Three Hydro Ram tools would cost $7,497.
While on the subject of forcible entry, Willis added the Staubs Welding Forcible Entry Simulator to his list. At a cost of $6,099 this equipment allows firefighters to train and gain speed and confidence.
“We need the simulator to gain muscle memory,” he said.
Outside of actual fires, or property owners who allow the fire company to train during a controlled demolition Willis said the simulator will give his volunteers the opportunity to gain and maintain the skills each needs.
Last on the list is the request for $5,122.48 to purchase 8 32GB iPad with cellular service, keyboards and mounting brackets. Willis said these would serve several purposes for his all volunteer crews.
Linked to the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services dispatch center, it would give the responding crew the most accurate information.
“We will know what we’re coming into,” Willis said. He showed the board what kind of details using the recent house fire on Blue Ball Road in Elkton as an example. Before arriving at that scene firefighters had information on the size and location of the fire and what hazards may be in their way.
While waiting at the scene once the fire fight is complete – in anticipation of investigators – Willis said having the iPads in their hands means reports can be written.
“Knowing I can get them in and out quicker means a lot to us,” he said, noting that most still work full time jobs. “They provide us with options we currently don’t have.”
After presenting all the equipment proposals, Willis acknowledged that the board gets a lot of requests for funding.
Mayor Matt Roath agreed that it was a large request but also expressed his appreciation for the service that the Community Fire Company of Perryville provides.
“We’re going to support them,” Roath said Wednesday. “We just don’t know how much.”
