PERRYVILLE — Going door to door down town Saturday morning, members of the Community Fire Company of Perryville and representatives of the Delmarva Chapter of the American Red Cross hope to save lives by installing brand new smoke alarms where needed.
London McGill, a Perryville firefighter, said she read an article recently about the number of fires in homes with non-working smoke alarms, or no alarm system at all. Hearing her voicing her concerns, Jeff Dennis, the fire company safety officer, directed her to the Red Cross.
“I don’t think anyone here should be without a smoke detector,” McGill said. The Red Cross agreed, providing a huge shipment of the devices equipped with a 10-year battery.
A year ago, in response to several fire deaths, fire companies all over Cecil County conducted Sound The Alarm campaigns with help from the Red Cross and Delmarva Power.
Breaking down Perryville into manageable routes, the volunteers will visit the downtown section of Perryville along the oldest streets including Broad, Otsego, Front, Cecil and Maywood.
Chris Culler, another safety officer in the company based on Principio Furnace Road, said this will also be another effort in outreach, building on their popular Santa Tour every December.
“We want to be more community oriented,” Culler said. Look for more appearances at public events and opportunities where the public will be invited to the fire house. “The big thing is just to get out in the community.”
And not just in an emergency, McGill noted.
“We want the community to know we really do care,” McGill said.
During the Sound The Alarm tour the volunteers will ask if they can enter the home and inspect the existing smoke alarm with an eye toward replacement.
“We’ll leave a door hanger for anyone not home,” McGill said. The door hanger will give the phone number to call and arrange for a future visit.
For those in Perryville concerned about their current smoke alarm, or if there are none in the home call the fire house at 410-642-2647 and request a home check.
Culler said other fire companies in Cecil County also have smoke alarms available for those in need. Contact the volunteer fire house closest to home for assistance.
More areas of town will be targeted in future campaigns so every house in Perryville will be visited, McGill said.
