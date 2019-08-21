PERRYVILLE — The Community Fire Company of Perryville is hosting a two-day open house this weekend with the dual purpose of meeting the public and gaining new members.
"It's Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.," said Harold Riale, captain of the fire company. "Come on out and have a hot dog and a soda."
While you munch, Riale said volunteers would be happy to show you around the firehouse at 920 Principio Furnace Road. It's an opportunity to learn about all the different pieces of apparatus and get an inside look at the firetrucks and ambulances.
The hope is that folks will get interested enough in the work done for the community that there would be new recruits.
"Every company in Cecil County is hurting," Riale said Wednesday.
While they currently have enough active members to do what is needed on a daily basis, Riale said Perryville needs an infusion of new and younger members.
"We're going to try to hook up with the schools," Riale said of future plans to draw from the younger crowd, which may include having a recruiting campaign during lunch at Perryville High School.
He said that Perryville Fire Company does not currently have a cadet program, which introduces teenagers to the fire and ambulance service.
"That may be an option," Riale said.
Meanwhile, the open house will encourage membership and even offers a discount on the standard application fee.
"We usually charge $25 but we're reducing it this weekend to $10," Riale said, explaining the application fee helps with the cost of getting the initial certification for firefighters.
"It costs us $150 to put a volunteer on the rolls," Riale said, noting that cost includes a background check and a physical.
For more information on joining, call the firehouse at 410-642-2647.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.