PERRYVILLE — While Gov. Larry Hogan ended the moratorium on water and sewer shut-offs in September, customers of Perryville will get another month of grace thanks to the mayor and commissioners.
Cut-off notices went out Nov. 20 to 343 of Perryville’s 1,515 customers with the disconnect date set for Monday, Dec. 21.
Cathy McCardell, assistant town administrator, asked the board to consider changing the cut off date to Jan. 14 instead.
“The payment was due Dec. 13. Pending shut-off notices went out Dec. 15,” McCardall said.
In the staff report, McCardell said Perryville often extends the due date this time of year to help people around the holidays. However, with so many suffering a loss or reduction of income, the delay has become that much more valuable.
Hogan first placed the ban on cut offs and late fees of all utilities including electric and internet by executive order in March when the pandemic first struck. Since then he extended it several times, with the final one ending Sept. 1. Systems under the regulation of the Maryland Public Service Commission were not allowed to cut off utilities until Nov. 20. The PSC extended the warning period for payment of past due balances from 14 to 45 days.
Municipalities, including Perryville, did not have to follow the PSC policy. However the elected body agreed to extend the period for repayment. McCardell said the town offers a payment plan.
“Balances less than $2,500 can enter into payment plans over six months,” she said. “Balances greater than $2,500 have a longer payback.”
In July the bills went out to collect $589,769. In the next quarterly billing for water and sewer was $554,259. Bills more than 180 days late total $27,242.54 while 90-day delinquencies are $39,951.63.
McCardell told the board that new quarterly bills would go out Jan. 15.
