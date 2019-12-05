PERRYVILLE — By a 4-1 vote the mayor and commissioners approved an ordinance removing write-in voting from its election process.
Perryville Commissioner Robert Taylor was the dissenting vote.
"The last election had 25 write-ins," Taylor said. That was not enough to unseat the incumbents, who were the only declared candidates in the May election.
Residents now have 40 days to appeal the decision and bring it to a referendum.
Since Maryland began requiring candidates to fill out financial disclosure forms when filing to run for election, some jurisdictions have been eliminating the ability to launch a write-in campaign. If a person were to win with a write-in vote, that jurisdiction would have to go through the disclosure with the winner within three days, with the possibility he or she would be declared ineligible.
Mayor Robert Ashby pointed out that some do not take the write-in seriously, noting names such as Michael Myers and Minnie Mouse have been seen on the Perryville ballot. "On the other hand, if there's a serious candidate, if that person wanted to run he should have filed the paperwork," Ashby said.
During the public hearing held ahead of the vote Tuesday night, Julie Rachel said she could not find those forms on the town's website.
"I'm just concerned that anyone who wants to run may not know the process. I never did find any of that information," she told the mayor and commissioners.
Rachel was told the notice appears on the town website and on its social media pages as well as in the Cecil Whig when the election cycle gears up. However, the forms are not online and must be obtained in town hall and filled out and signed by the candidate in the presence of town staff.
Rachel noted that write-ins are still allowed at the state and federal level.
"The write-in is important for anyone who wants to run," she said.
Commissioner Pete Reich said it is possible also that the person being written in does not want the job.
Commissioner Michelle Linkey argued that by being a write-in candidate other voters have no knowledge of another person for whom their vote could have been cast.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Tim Snelling said he could see both sides of the argument, however he said there has to be some level of commitment.
"I don't think it's worth all the effort to run as a write-in candidate if they don't want to take the time to file all the papers," Snelling said.
Taylor, whose campaign was based on creating a better informed citizenry, tried to convince the board to keep the write-in ballot.
"The argument is uninformed voters," he said, adding he continues to look for ways to get the information out including social media, email and mailers. Reich countered that is a two-way street.
"We try to do as much as we can," Reich said of the town's attempt to inform the public. "I would think anyone who wants to run would be proactive and call town hall and ask, 'Hey, what do I have to do?'"
Knowing that passage of the ordinance would lead to discussion of canceling no-contest elections, Taylor voiced his concern about that as well.
"There's going to be people on this board who have not received one vote deciding your taxes," Taylor warned. "There's a value in having elections."
The mayor sided with Taylor on that issue.
"I don't know if (canceling elections) is the right idea or not," Ashby said.
At the town meeting that followed the public hearing, charter amendments were introduced to eliminate no-contest elections and change the terms of office to three years, with the mayoral race separate from the commissioners.
"One of the reasons for the change was if there is a commissioner up for election they have to resign to run for mayor," Taylor said. If the amendment is approved that won't happen. "Now all four commissioners will be able to run for mayor without giving up their seats."
As for the change to three-year terms, Linkey said the board felt that two-year terms were not enough time to be effective.
To reset the cycle the plan is for the current mayor's term to be extended one year to 2021. Taylor and Snelling's seats would stay on the 2020 ballot but whoever is elected would serve a three year term to 2023. Linkey and Reich's terms would also be extended one year to end in 2022 to initiate the three year term.
Rachel suggested the mayor be elected for a one-year term. Taylor scoffed at that.
"It's not a good idea for the town," Taylor said, adding that would be especially true if it were a new mayor. "He won't know what the hell he's doing."
A public hearing for the charter amendments will be held Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. ahead of the town meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.