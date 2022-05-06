PERRYVILLE — Nadeline Fleischer-Pile stood in front of her fourth-grade students inside her Perryville Elementary School classroom on Tuesday morning and read aloud a review question cast upon the projection screen beside her.
“Which quotation from the play Why the Platypus Is Special best supports that the idea that the Platypus makes a good decision?” she asked her pupils in an upbeat voice, pointing at the question and then slowly sweeping her hand over the four multiple choice answers listed below the query.
But first, a quick game.
Before soliciting any verbal answers from the students, Fleischer-Pile paused a few seconds to lead them in a spirited round of Rock, Paper, Scissors. Unlike the actual game, in which each player uses his or her hands to simulate one of the three named objects on the draw, the students pointed their fingers — one finger indicating a choice of Answer A, two for an Answer B selection and so forth.
“Rock, paper, scissors, shoot!” Fleischer-Pile rattled off excitedly, sounding more like a TV game show host than a teacher at this point.
In unison, the youngsters frenetically moved their arms up and down in tomahawk fashion to Fleischer-Pile’s brisk cadence. They abruptly stopped after the fourth downward slash, with their fingers extended.
No one was keeping score, as it turned out.
Without missing a beat, Fleischer-Pile asked for volunteers to verbally reveal which answers they selected — and why — leaving little time for students to look around and see the answers that their classmates had just signaled with their fingers. The students seemed to hang on Fleischer-Pile’s every word and, when she asked for those volunteers, several arms in the classroom darted upward.
Then students gave their answers, after Fleischer-Pile selected them, and they also provided reasons for their choices — based on their retention of the Why the Platypus Is Special play and the Why Is Nita Upside Down poem that they had read as part of their assignment.
Fleischer-Pile then proceeded to the next query, duplicating everything she had just done — Rock, Paper, Scissors detour and all.
Sleight of hand
There is an engaging, conversational rhythm to the way Fleischer-Pile teaches her students.
In a way, based on the brief time that the Cecil Whig observed Fleischer-Pile in classroom action, she incorporates a sleight-of-hand approach when educating her students. Her magic trick: Fleischer-Pile teaches her students without them realizing – in the moment, at least – that they are learning.
Also clear after Tuesday’s classroom visit, Fleischer-Pile loves to teach and she cares for her students.
These are some of the many reasons that Fleischer-Pile is the 2022 Cecil County Teacher of the Year, an honor she received late last month during a banquet ceremony attended by approximately 400 people. APG Federal Credit Union sponsored the event, which was held at the Singerly Volunteer Fire Company banquet hall.
Fleischer-Pile was selected Cecil County Teacher of the Year from a field of 26 nominees in the CCPS system. (Nominations can be made by colleagues, students and, or, parents and then the nominee must accept the nod, because pursuing Teacher of the Year entails an involved application process and, if chosen for the honor, related obligations.)
In her eighth year as a CCPS educator, Fleischer-Pile will receive some perks for her distinction — including a $3,000 cash award, a new iPad, a reserved parking space in the PES teachers’ parking lot and a $1,000 BEPAC grant.
Moreover, she can start the application process for consideration of the 2022-2023 Maryland Teacher of the Year award, which typically is announced in October. The teacher selected for the honor at the state level also receives prizes.
The PES Instructional Cabinet, comprised of teachers and administrators, nominated Fleischer-Pile for 2022 Cecil County Teacher of the Year, according to Katie Ryan, school principal.
“She builds relationships with students. She also builds a classroom learning environment that meets the needs of every student. She meets the students where they are and gets them to where they need to be and where they want to be academically, socially, personally and emotionally,” Ryan summarized.
Then Ryan noted, “Students are comfortable in her classroom.”
One of those comfortable fourth-grade students is 10-year-old Tyler Smith.
“She is very open to you. When you need something, she will listen to you,” Tyler said, before focusing his attention on Fleischer-Pile’s lively, engaging teaching style and commenting, “She is fast-paced.”
Another one of her fourth-grade students, Olivia Hogan, also 10, applauded Fleischer-Pile for her keen awareness of her pupils’ personal circumstances. When Olivia’s father was away from home in the midst of his 11-month-long U.S. Army deployment in Cuba, for example, Fleischer-Pile showed her support, according to Olivia.
“Even when you’re having a rough day, she has a way to brighten it up,” Olivia explained.
As for nine-year-old Ellie Sjolie’s take on Fleischer-Pile’s approach to educating her and her fellow fourth-graders, she commented, “She knew my goal was to read 100 words a minute — and she got me to 145 words a minute.”
How does Fleischer-Pile help students reach goals and exceed them?
“She is really creative with the way she teaches,” Ellie said matter-of-factly.
A celebration of all teachers
When she was a girl, Fleischer-Pile, now 32, dreamed of working someday as a dolphin trainer.
But about 15 years ago, during her junior year at St. Timothy’s School, a private, Baltimore County boarding school, Fleischer-Pile discovered that she had a knack for teaching people.
After returning from a class trip to South Africa — where the students went on safari, had tea with Nelson Mandela, toured a bullet-riddled church and visited orphanages — Fleischer-Pile and her classmates were tasked with giving individual presentations regarding certain aspects of the trip to students in a middle school classroom.
Fleischer-Pile prepared her lesson, so to speak, as did her classmates.
“I was the last one to present. I saw how nervous my classmates were during their presentations. The middle school students were disinterested. They were talking and misbehaving. They were not engaged,” she recalled.
Finally, it was Fleischer-Pile’s turn to tell the students about “everything we did and saw” in South Africa.
Fleischer-Pile stayed true to the information she had prepared for the presentation — but she did not cling too tightly to it. Instinctively, she interjected her personality into her lesson, finding an effective balance between teaching and conversing. She interacted with kids, asking them questions and soliciting their thoughts, as she imparted the information to them.
“Something came over me and I went off script. I knew the content and it flowed from me. I was in the moment, and it changed the energy in the room. The kids were listening to me,” she recalled, before remarking, “I fell into my place.”
It was a comment that the middle school teacher made to the headmaster of St. Timothy’s School, moments after the presentation, that reinforced the idea that Fleischer-Pile possessed the potential to be an excellent teacher someday.
“The middle school teacher told the headmaster, ‘That girl is going to be a teacher’,” she recalled. “At that age, when someone tells you that you’re good at something, you take it to heart.”
So Fleischer-Pile went on to Washington College in Chestertown, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in human development, after graduating from St. Timothy’s School. And she eventually landed a CCPS teaching job.
While she is honored to be the 2022 Cecil County Teacher of the Year, Fleischer-Pile is quick to deflect any attention away from her.
“I think there is a misconception that Teacher of the Year means you are the best teacher — and that’s just not true. There are teachers out there who have double the experience and double the degrees I have, and they all have great ideas,” Fleischer-Pile said.
Along those lines, Fleischer-Pile acknowledged that she has adopted methods used by other teachers and that she will continue to do so. When it comes to bettering themselves for their classrooms, teachers in the CCPS community often learn from each other, according to Fleischer-Pile, who, in that general vein, spends some of her free time mentoring college students who are striving to become teachers.
“I see this Teacher of the Year award as a celebration of all teachers,” she said.
