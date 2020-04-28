Perryville election preview: Timothy Myers

PERRYVILLE — Timothy Myers got 24 write in votes in the May 2019 town election, but this time he will be printed on the ballot and hopes to get even more votes.
Myers is one of four candidate seeking two available seats on the town board. Commissioners Robert Taylor and Tim Snelling are also on the ballot along with another challenger; Christina Aldridge.
He was briefly entered into the race a year ago but withdrew. Now he says he is ready to take on the challenge, indicating he wanted to get involved in solving the problems he sees in his adopted hometown.
"I believe in budget control and debt control," Myers said. He was concerned about the 16% increase in property taxes a year ago, and what is facing the town with the global pandemic.
"I was also upset with the lack of progress on the ball diamonds (at Trego Field behind town hall)," he said. "That's what made me get involved."
It should be noted that Perryville eliminated the write-in ballot option last year, along with other changes including increasing the term in office from two years to four. Whoever wins this election would serve three years; an effort to reset the election cycle.
Perryville's election is set for May 12 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. in the town hall meeting room, 515 Broad St. Because of the pandemic the number of voters allowed inside to cast ballots will be limited. Gov. Larry Hogan's executive order restricts gatherings to less than 10 people. There will be three election judges, a town hall employee, a town police officer and a representative for the voting booth company counted against that number.
Voting in person will be allowed within those parameters, however absentee balloting is being encouraged. Voters have until 3 p.m. April 30 to apply for an absentee ballot.
A teacher at Perryville High School, Myers appreciates the relationship the town has with its schools, both public and private.
"The Outreach Program is an extension of the school program," he said, adding as an experienced educator and coach he is interested in the after school and summer camp program offered to town children for free.
He also said the town does a great job of caring for all its people.
"It keeps them safe and it's a friendly town," he said.
If elected he would work to maintain that small town atmosphere while keeping an eye on the critical elements.
"I want to watch the budget, watch for the future, control the debt and care for the health and safety of the community," Myers said. That includes improving the safety around the town pier at Rodgers Tavern, where two young people have drowned in recent years.
"It's an interesting project but it lures kids to the water," he said of the transit pier that was entirely grant funded.
Myers sees himself serving in several different capacities if elected, saying if asked he would prefer the public safety or water and sewer assignment.
"I'm worried about the impact of the sewer system and its discharge,"he said. "But I'll do what the mayor asks."
He feels his skills in coaching, mentoring and problem-solving will be an asset to the board and the town.
Like many others, he is not in favor of the proposed warehouse project on the former Perryville Outlets property off Heather Lane.
"That was viable when we moved here," Myers said. He relocated to Perryville from Frederick, Md. 15 years ago. "I'd like to see it go back to retail but I don't know if that's feasible."
He would prefer it be something that provides more jobs for the residents of Perryville, he said.
"You've just got to respect the feelings of the people near there who don't want the truck traffic," Myers said. "It's got to be something that fits in, doesn't disrupt and provides jobs and adds to the tax base."
