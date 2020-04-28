Perryville election preview: Tim Snelling

PERRYVILLE — He's lived in or near the town his entire life, and now Tim Snelling finds himself in his first election as a Perryville Town Commissioner.
Snelling was appointed to the board in August to finish the term of Ray Ryan III. Ryan retired and moved south. However Snelling is no stranger to government. A retired Cecil County employee, he was also a member of the Board of License Commissioners for 20 years, serving as its chairman for many of those, until he was not re-appointed by County Executive Alan McCarthy in July 2019.
"I still don't understand that move, " Snelling said, adding, "It is what it is."
Perryville's election is set for May 12 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. in the town hall meeting room, 515 Broad St. Because of the pandemic the number of voters allowed inside to cast ballots will be limited. Gov. Larry Hogan's executive order restricts gatherings to less than 10 people. There will be three election judges, a town hall employee, a town police officer and a representative for the voting booth company counted against that number.
Voting in person will be allowed within those parameters, however absentee balloting is being encouraged. Voters have until 3 p.m. April 30 to apply for an absentee ballot.
Snelling is one of four candidates seeking two available seats on the town board. Commissioner Robert Taylor is also on the ballot along with challengers Christina Aldridge and Timothy Myers.
Only in office for eight months, Snelling is still figuring things out and seeing where he best fits.
"I still have a lot of learning to do. With the liquor board it was just one department. With the town it's a lot of departments," he said. "You have to absorb all the information you can from each department."
Snelling had planned to have meetings with the various departments and tour each facility when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. For now that plan is on hold.
However the business of the town is moving forward and Snelling looks back to the successes Perryville has already had as an indication of its future.
"At one time we did not have a pharmacy or a grocery store. Now we have both and it's a good thing," he said. "I like to see a new business come to town and be successful."
And like many in town, one of those new businesses, in his opinion, is not a warehouse at what used to be the Perryville Outlets.
"The residents don't want it and I don't want it. The truck traffic onto 222 would be problematic," he said. And while others have offered suggestions, Snelling is staying silent on what he would prefer go there instead.
"We just need to attract some sort of business," he said.
Snelling looks forward to the next term in office, which would be a three year stint as the town resets its election cycle to four-year terms. As a life long resident he is proud of his home town.
"I think we do a lot of things with the kids in town with the Outreach Program, and sports with Little League and economic development has done a great job attracting business with the brewery and the restaurant along the waterfront," he said. "We have good people in place."
He shares Commissioner Robert Taylor's opinion that more needs to be done to encourage public participation in the town government and events.
"We need better communication with residents and I'd like to see better turnout at town meetings," he said. "And the town election also."
"Whether people vote for me or not, the most important thing is they vote," Snelling said, adding, "I hope the people of Perryville will vote for me and I earnestly ask for their vote on May 12."
Snelling said he enjoys being a public servant and wants to continue to use the skills he gained on the liquor board for Perryville.
"I'm running because I want to give back. I feel I have something to contribute," he said.
