Perryville election preview: Robert Taylor

PERRYVILLE — When he first ran for office two years ago, it was on a platform of more community involvement and better community engagement.
Robert Taylor is still working that message as he seeks re-election to the Perryville Board of Commissioners.
Perryville's election is set for May 12 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. in the town hall meeting room, 515 Broad St. Because of the pandemic the number of voters allowed inside to cast ballots will be limited. Gov. Larry Hogan's executive order restricts gatherings to less than 10 people. There will be three election judges, a town hall employee, a town police officer and a representative for the voting booth company counted against that number.
Voting in person will be allowed within those parameters, however absentee balloting is being encouraged. Voters have until 3 p.m. April 30 to apply for an absentee ballot.
Taylor's wish for more participation in town elections may have been granted as he is one of four candidates on the ballot for two open seats.
Commissioner Tim Snelling, appointed last year, is on his first ballot as are challengers Christina Aldridge and Timothy Myers. A year ago only 102 voters took part in the election in which Commissioners Michelle Linkey and Pete Reich were the only names on the ballot.
Taylor is hoping for a better turnout this year.
"I'm afraid the turn out will not be great. I hope I am surprised," Taylor said. He favored a mail-in ballot but was out-numbered. "This would have been a great time to try it."
He hopes enough people take advantage of the absentee ballot and participate, even in the midst of the global pandemic.
"The vote is important," he said, adding town residents need to get more involved in the process.
"I am personally going to go vote in person. I feel like it's my responsibility to do it," Taylor said.
Now with two years of municipal experience under his belt, Taylor says he still has a lot to learn. The budget process is on the top of that list.
"It's really going to be impacted going forward," he said. Taylor said he felt he understands the process enough now to contribute.
"I really want to go into my second term with big ideas but institute them very carefully," he said. "For the county to get out of this it's going to require a wartime effort. It's going to be hard. It's going to be a big challenge."
'We've made some painful cuts already," he noted. "We do have a rainy day fund but I don't know how long it'll last."
Perryville's plans for a new town hall are going to have to wait, he said. When Hogan ordered the casinos to close mid-March it cut off a source of revenue for the town.
"We are losing $120,000 a month with the closing of Hollywood Casino," Taylor said. He also sees the domino effect on other pivotal projects.
"It's going to delay the start of Great Wolf Lodge," he said, although he added the company continues to state its dedication to the site off Route 222 and Interstate 95. "We are an incredible destination ... and they really want to be here."
Taylor is also pleased to see Perryville getting help with its wastewater plant including a $4 million Maryland Department of the Environment grant to improve the denitrification of effluent before it enters the Chesapeake Bay.
"And if we're under the limits we get $60,000 per year," he said. With Perryville growing this is important. "We need to make these improvements."
If re-elected Taylor said he would like to become the commissioner in charge of water and sewer -- the role currently held by Reich -- but will take whatever post he is assigned by the mayor.
"I want to do what I can to help the town get through," he said. "I care about this town and want to make sure we make the right choices over the next three years."
"Perryville is an excellent community to live in," Taylor added, pointing to its schools, public events and activities.
"We need to get better at drawing outsiders into town," he said. "I want the (5th Company) brew pub to open, I want us to have some festivals. I want people to say, "Hey Perryville is having a Christmas parade, let's go check it out."
