Perryville election preview: Christina Aldridge

PERRYVILLE — What started as a monthly trip to the podium to update the mayor and commissioners on happenings at Perryville Elementary School during the town meetings has grown into a run for a seat on that board for Christina Aldridge.
"When I started serving as PTO president it opened up a lot of partnerships," Aldridge said. "As I got more involved it inspired me to become that much more involved."
Perryville's election is set for May 12 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. in the town hall meeting room, 515 Broad St. Because of the pandemic the number of voters allowed inside to cast ballots will be limited. Gov. Larry Hogan's executive order restricts gatherings to less than 10 people. There will be three election judges, a town hall employee, a town police officer and a representative for the voting booth company counted against that number.
Voting in person will be allowed within those parameters, however absentee balloting is being encouraged. Voters have until 3 p.m. April 30 to apply for an absentee ballot.
Aldridge is one of four candidate seeking two available seats on the town board. Commissioners Robert Taylor and Tim Snelling are also on the ballot along with another challenger; Timothy Myers.
With no fear of public speaking, Aldridge has also been very vocal at any public presentations regarding the future of the former Perryville Outlets property. A resident of Beacon Point, she invited representatives of the property owners to sit in the chair in her bedroom and hear the noise she already hears from truck traffic at the travel plaza on Heather Lane at Route 222.
"I've been a pretty good voice for residents so far," she said. "I am also a voice for the families. It's the whole reason why I'm running; to be that voice."
She also seems to have a bead on how to get people out to events, reporting at town meetings about the turn out for various PTO functions.
Aldridge was about to open her retail shop, "Deep South Boutique" when the pandemic struck. The merchandise, without a location secured, is piled up in her home. She was close to signing a rental agreement when stores like hers were ordered closed. That has not stopped her from plans to eventually open, with a long-range goal to have her store located near Great Wolf Lodge.
She brags about her new home town. Aldridge, her husband and two children moved to Perryville from Alabama in 2015 for her husband Rodney's job. Before the move she did lots of research and decided on Perryville practically sight unseen for its family centered communities, activities and its schools.
"This is not a retirement community," she said, praising the town for its overall involvement in the communities and what is done for residents.
"But they need to do more to let residents have a say in what comes here, what businesses; and there's not enough participation in the town meetings," she said. She thinks more needs to be done to connect with residents. Until recently she was unaware Perryville has a Twitter account.
Like so many others, Aldridge is concerned about the long term impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the town and warns hard decisions are coming.
"They are going to have to do stuff they're not proud of," she said. "There's going to be lots of cuts and restrictions for awhile."
Among those cuts, she suspects, will be the grants the town had available through its share of the revenue from Hollywood Casino, which is about $120,000 per month. The grants were made available to non-profits, homeowners and businesses.
"I imagine they'll have to cut that for awhile," she said, adding that loss of income will have to be made up elsewhere.
"We're just going to have to ride it out," she said.
If elected, Aldridge sees herself becoming the commissioner in charge of parks. She would also like to have a hand in event planning.
"Those would be my strong suits," she said.
