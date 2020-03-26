Perryville discusses election options

PERRYVILLE — With the April 13 deadline for both voter and candidate registration approaching, Perryville officials are debating how and when to carry off the planned election set for May 12.
For now the town is planning to hold the election, according to a statement released Thursday afternoon.
With the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 rising daily the need to observe recommended guidelines including social distancing and frequent thorough hand washing, the mayor and commissioners floated several ideas.
"Rather than postpone it, could we limit the number of people on the second floor?" Commissioner Michelle Linkey proposed. The Centers for Disease Control urges people to gather in groups less than 10 to stop the spread of coronavirus, along with personal hygiene measures.
Denise Breder, town administrator, pointed out there would already be at least five people in the room just to carry out the election process, counting three election judges, the technician from the company providing the voting booths and a town hall employee.
"We may need to have someone standing outside," said Jackie Sample, town clerk in charge of the election.
Linkey also asked about the cleanliness of the process.
"We should ask if we can wipe down the voting booth after each voter," she said.
For Commissioner Bob Taylor the answer is simpler.
"Let's widely advertise the absentee ballot and encourage people not to come to town hall," he said. "We can get people to vote ahead of time to cut down on the number coming to town hall."
Other commissioners chimed in, agreeing with Taylor.
"We should find ways to utilize absentee ballots," Commissioner Tim Snelling said. "That will make it more convenient and safer."
"Absentee ballots are a good idea," added Commissioner Pete Reich. "But I think it's a good idea we do more brainstorming."
A charter amendment passed in January changed the lengths of terms for the mayor and commissioners from two years to three but tabled the measure, which would have allowed uncontested elections to be canceled. The discussion about converting to paper ballots, especially in a no contest election, was dropped.
Perryville has 2,861 registered voters that would be eligible in May to vote for two town commissioners. So far Taylor has announced his intention to seek re-election. Also on the ballot is Christina Aldridge and Timothy Myers. Snelling's seat -- to which he was appointed with the resignation of Ray Ryan III -- is also up for grabs.
