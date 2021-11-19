PERRYVILLE — Water was a hot topic at the work session held Tuesday night in Perryville Town Hall.
The mayor and commissioners discussed the latest information in efforts for compliance to the MS4 rules, how best to use the incoming American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and potential impacts of the anticipated high water use by Great Wolf Lodge.
Ralph Ryan, town engineer, updated the board on the MS4 compliance.
“We have 322 acres of impervious surface. Of that, 25% needs to be improved,” Ryan said. That means the town meeds to address more than 57 acres, switching those impervious surfaces to pervious.
Like other mandates, Perryville can get credit toward mitigation by doing other projects such as stream restoration, Ryan said. A single stream restoration could cost more than $600,000,
Projects can also be done in concert with the county and other municipalities, according to Ryan.
“Cecil County is working on a major project with other towns to get credit,” he said, adding, “The bigger the project, the less overhead.”
George Patchell, town administrator, said Rising Sun opted out of the so-called “greenfest” project saying they already had their own project. North East did not participate in the county hosted call. However he assured the board that Perryville would get enough credits to make its participation worthwhile.
“What Maryland Department of Environment would like to see is a project in (out) town limits,” he added.
As an unfunded mandate with no expiration date in sight, Patchell said he supported the idea of joining the county greenfest project.
“A $5.4 million project becomes a $1.25 million project with greenfest,” Patchell said. “It’s a sticker shock.”
Mayor Matt Roath asked why Perryville does not get credit for its existing pervious surface.
“If we’re doing it right they don’t care,” Ryan said of the federal mandate. “If we’re doing it wrong they care.”
Patchell noted that larger towns have already been mored in MS4 for years and new regulations those municipalities are under are a warning sign for Perryville.
“Obviously it’s going to trickle down to us,” Patchell said. “This is a continuous mandate ... not a one time cost,” patchell said. “It’s going to be ongoing and a real significant burden to small communities.”
Development is where impervious surfaces bloom. That turned the board’s attention to Great Wolf Lodge and other large scale development in the pipeline. Ryan told them maintenance costs for such things as storm drains are now added to a project.
Debra Laubach, finance director, gave the board a bit of good news: the ARPA funds may help with MS4 compliance.
“Water and sewer coverage, cleaning water better, better sewer service and expanding service is where the money can be used. It looks like MS4 might even qualify,” Laubach said.
Laubach also suggested that the ARPA funds go toward membrane replacement for water treatment plant.
“We’re never going to have this kind of money coming in at one time,” she said.
George Smith, water and wastewater superintendent, said the expected life span of a membrane is 7-9 years.
“But with the amount of water from Great Wolf Lodge it could shorten their life,” Smith said. Currently the plant runs 10 hours per day to supply customers with 350,000 gallons per day. The indoor water park will require 200,000 gallons per day.
Commissioner Bob Taylor suggested Perryville add two more membranes to its treatment system.
“If one fails we still have three until we can get one replaced,” Taylor said.
Membrane replacement is costly, Smith said.
“It’s $700,000 for membranes plus equipment,” he said. “I suggest putting away 1/7th of the cost each year.”
Smith reminded them that the membranes come from Hungary and once the order is placed it can be as long as 7 months before the arrival.
He also sounded a warning about the water lines, seeking the board’s approval to spend $46,000 to look at the condition of the underground network of water distribution lines. Laubach said that would also fall under the APRA funding in its impact category.
“Before we can come up with a cost we need to identify the scope,” Patchell said. “I agree with George that we need a RFP (request for proposal).
“We’ve been saying for three years we need to do this,” Taylor said. “We’ve been given the money. Let’s do this.”
